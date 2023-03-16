Kia's huge EV9 electric SUV shown off

Kia has revealed its take on a large all-electric SUV - the Concept EV9.

Kia has taken the wraps off the EV9 large SUV, ahead of a full model detailing later in March.

The EV9 is a three-row electric SUV, a flagship for Kia. Up front are angular daytime running lights (DRLs) strikes that track from above the wheel arch down into the front bumper, bracketing vertically stacked headlights. The DRLs look a bit like constellations, which is intentional – Kia calls them ‘Star Map’ DRLs.

Like most EVs, there’s no real grille to speak of, but it looks like a slim air intake is built in just below the bonnet.

Kia's massive EV9 has been revealed, set to come in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The profile features polygonal creases with retractable doorhandles, designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind as well as beefing out the arches to give the EV9 a stronger road presence. A slightly tapered roofline gives “a sense of smooth and efficient motion.”

Around the back are LEDs that mimic the DRLs up front along with a clean tailgate and prominent silver bumper.

It's a clean design with that 'Star Map' light signature and large aerodynamic wheels.

Inside will look largely familiar to those following Kia’s electric vehicle journey, with two 12.3-inch screen dominating the dash and an assortment of what appear to be haptic buttons to control the centre infotainment screen.

Physical air-conditioning buttons sit below the vents, which are separated by a volume wheel. Expect wireless charging and phone mirroring to feature in the full specification list.

Kia will offer the EV9 in six- and seven-seat configurations, with the second row able to rotate 180 degrees so that occupants can see the third row. Those in the third row also have cup holders and charging points, regardless of seating configuration.

Inside is a minimal cabin that doesn't skimp on tech.

“The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility”; said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center.

“It offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design.”

Kia will reveal the juicy powertrain details later in March, along with information about what models we can expect in New Zealand.