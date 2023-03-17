Volkswagen shows off new affordable electric hatchback

The Volkswagen ID.2all is the latest concept from the company, set for a production version in 2025.

Volkswagen has revealed its latest electric concept, the ID.2all, which will arrive essentially as an electric version of the Golf.

The ID.2all slots below ID.3 in Volkswagen’s line-up, with VW calling it “as spacious as a Golf and as inexpensive as a Polo”. It will have a price tag of under €25,000 (NZ$42,947) when the production version launches, currently set for 2025.

The concept also introduces Volkswagen’s new EV design language, which CEO Thomas Schafer says will “make Volkswagen a genuine love brand”.

Supplied There’s more than a bit of Golf in the design.

There are influences from the first Golf, with the C-pillar resembling that from the first generation of the famous hatchback, as well as straight side contours and the flat full-width rear light bar. Unfortunately there isn’t a quartet of headlights like those early GTIs, but maybe that’s coming later.

Fun fact: Volkswagen actually built an electric version of the Mk1 Golf back in 1974. It was called the ‘Elektro-Golf’ and was powered by a 20kW electric motor paired with a four-speed manual. VW went on to build two more versions of Elektro-Golfs based on the following two generations of the hatchback, but nothing went into production until the e-Golf in 2017.

Supplied How cool is that retro screen?

Anyway, the ID.2all was designed in just six weeks by new head designer, Andreas Mindt. It measures 4050mm long, making it slightly shorter than the Polo, but the 2600mm wheelbase is significantly longer, allowing for far greater interior space.

VW says it’s about as spacious inside as a current Golf, boasting a 490L boot capacity with the rear seats up.

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor (the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 are all rear-wheel or all-wheel drive) making 166kW. A 52kWh battery is large enough for a WLTP range of 450km, while a smaller 38kWh battery will be available as well.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The teasing is over - this is Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV.

Performance stats include a 0-100kph time of under seven seconds and a top speed of 160kph.

Inside is a 12.9-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash, which Volkswagen describes as “self-explanatory”, underneath which is a redesigned HVAC control panel that should be easier to use.

In the middle of the panel is a physical volume wheel, below which is space for two mobile phones. it’s unclear if both can wirelessly charge at the same time.

Supplied The new, uncluttered ID.2all interior. Notice the steering wheel’s physical controls.

A smaller digital display behind the wheel features, as is the norm these days, but it gets a brilliant mode that turns it into the dash from the original Golf, square dials and array of LEDs included.

Finally, a new steering wheel is present with more simplified controls – one thumbwheel and two buttons on each arm.

We should see the production version of the ID.2all in the near future, considering Volkswagen wants it on sale by 2025. It represents one of the ten new EVs from the company launching by 2026, joining the ID. Buzz van and ID. 7 sedan.