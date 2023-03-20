Formula 1 star set to race Bathurst-winning Holden Supercar

Bottas recently sounded out his wish to drive an Australian Supercar; a wish set to come true this weekend.

Valtteri Bottas is set to trade his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car for something rather different at the end of this month; a Holden Commodore Supercar.

It’s been confirmed that the Finnish racer will take part in the Adelaide Motorsport Festival on March 26; a time trial event based on the streets of Victoria Park, including the parklands section of the Adelaide street circuit.

Bottas will pilot the Tekno Autosports Holden VF Commodore that Will Davison and Jonathon Webb steered to Bathurst 1000 glory in 2016. He will drive the Bathurst-winning tin-top under the watchful eye of Craig Lowndes.

The Aussie brute is one of two cars Bottas will drive at the event, with the other being an Alfa Romeo GTV Group A touring car.

READ MORE:

* Formula 1 star lands in NZ for summer holiday

* Lewis Hamilton hails 'best F1 team-mate' Valtteri Bottas after his Mercedes exit confirmed

* Five great Holden racing cars

* Car 101: The big deal about Bathurst



Lowndes and Webb will also be on track; the former driving the Broc Feeney Holden ZB Commodore that won the last Supercars event in Adelaide and the latter sharing the Tekno Commodore with Bottas.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne takes place the following weekend.

The car Bottas is driving featured in one of the most controversial Bathurst 1000 finishes in the history of the race; claiming victory only after the first car to cross the line – the Red Bull entry of Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell – was given a 15-second penalty.

Bottas isn’t the first Formula 1 driver to race a Supercar. Jenson Button, Jacques Villeneuve, Daniel, Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, and Sergio Perez, and a host of others have all driven Supercars in recent years.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival has long had a strong affinity with Formula 1, with iconic machines from the category’s past often making an appearance at the event.

This year’s event includes no less than nine Formula 1 cars, including a pair of 1985 Scuderia Ferrari 156/85s, two Brabham BT58 Judds, and a 1989 Leyton House CG891 Judd.