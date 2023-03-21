Kia previews all-electric Sportage with Concept EV5

Hot on the heels of its reveal of the EV9 large SUV, Kia has shown off another electric concept at the Kia Chinese EV Day show. This one is smaller, bearing the ‘EV5’ badge, and looks like what we can expect if (when) the Sportage ditches combustion.

Kia isn’t revealing too much about the concept at this stage, but we can see the drip effect of the EV9’s design, especially in that front end. Both share a blunt nose, Kia’s ‘Star Map’ lighting signature, and the interesting dark character line across the front.

The profile has lots of creases, with the wheel arches nearly square. A black piece of trim splits the C pillar, giving the roof a floating effect. Around the back is a nearly full-width LED light strip that wraps down and around each edge of the boot.

Supplied The EV5 has a distinct rear end compared to the EV9.

There aren’t any SUV-coupe pretenses here, the EV5 is almost unapologetically boxy in its exterior design. Large 21-inch wheels help fill those arches and give the SUV a strong road presence.

The doors are freestyle units, opening to allow the interior seats to swivel and face outward. A panoramic roof comes with the SUV, which also acts as a solar panel to generate a bit of extra juice while out and about.

Supplied As cool as this is, we wouldn’t expect the freestyle doors to feature on the production model.

Inside is a rather long octagonal steering wheel with a single ultrawide screen spanning from behind the wheel to the centre of the dash. A handful of capacitive shortcut buttons sit just below the screen.

Kia has made an effort to use more sustainable materials in the cabin of the EV5 with recycled plastic bottles and seaweed extract in the seats, doors, dashboard, and headliner.

Right now, the EV5 is only confirmed for sale in China, but there’s a chance it will make it to other overseas markets as well.