Lexus confirms NZ pricing for first dedicated electric car

The Lexus RZ 450e shares platforms with the Toyota bZ4X, but is much more powerful.

Lexus New Zealand has announced more details regarding its upcoming RZ 450e electric SUV – including spec and pricing.

The RZ 450e will be offered locally in two trim levels; the Core and the Dynamic, with each priced from $141,600 and $151,600. Those wanting two-tone paint can option it on their Dynamic models for $2,000 extra.

Both trims come with the same powertrain, consisting of a 150kW front-mounted motor, an 80kW rear motor, a total output of 230KW, a 71.4kWh battery, and all-wheel drive. Range is rated at 470km on the NEDC cycle, and accelerates from 0-100kph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

Supplied The electric SUV’s cabin is led by a 14-inch touchscreen integrated into the dashboard.

These elements sit on Toyota and Lexus’ new e-TNGA architecture, which is shared with the Toyota bZ4X.

Whilst Lexus already offers one electric car, in the form of the UX 300e compact crossover, the RZ 450e’s platform makes it the brand’s first dedicated EV.

The two new models are set to arrive in local showrooms this coming May.

“The new electrified Lexus RZ is our future of electrification and will continue to accelerate our carbon reduction journey,” said vice president of Lexus New Zealand, Andrew Davis.

“From the brave design through to the exhilarating performance it will be a delight to drive. And of course, being a Lexus, the build quality and luxury interior will be second to none.”

SUPPLIED Watch as Lexus reveals its first dedicated EV - the all-new RZ 450e.

Unveiled in April 2022, the RZ features the latest version of Lexus’ famed ‘spindle grille’ front fascia, paired to a lower, sleeker silhouette than the aforementioned bZ4X and similarly sized Toyota RAV4.

Features inside include an integrated 14-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, and the Lexus Safety System 3.0 suite. This brings dynamic cruise control, a pre-collision system, driver monitoring, drivers that won’t open if they can spot upcoming cyclists, and much more.

Supplied Lexus says the RZ 450e’s “sleek, sharp lines and an aerodynamic silhouette express the vehicle’s athletic personality”.

The flagship Dynamic grade trades the Core’s 18-inch wheels for 20-inch units, a power-dimming panoramic roof, adaptive high-beam headlights, a head-up display, and ‘Ultrasuede’ upholstery.

The RX 450e’s pricing sees it go toe-to-toe with the likes of BMW’s $129,300 iX3 Impressive, the entry-level $159,900 Jaguar I-Pace, and the $151,300 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic Sport.