Classic Holden ruined after mechanic goes for a joyride

An Australian Holden Commodore owner recently experienced the last thing any car enthusiast wants – a call from the mechanics saying something unfortunate happened.

While that could always be something small stemming from an innocent mistake, this one was a bit more than that.

The 1986 VL Commodore was taken out for a little joyride by a mechanic in Ormeau, on the Gold Coast near Brisbane, who managed to completely ruin the car.

They clearly lost control at a decent rate of knots, with footage from 7News showing massive damage to the front end, as well as a smashed up rear. Presumably, things are worse beneath the skin too.

READ MORE:

* Five Things: cars that could be future classics

* 1985 Holden Commodore owned by Peter Brock sells for more than $1 million

* Tasman mechanic holds on to his Holdens

* The last five big Aussie sixes



According to 7News, the driver managed to bounce into three parked cars, meaning they ruined at least four people’s Friday. One owner of a parked ute, Rob Sardinha, told 7 News that “it’s not a great way to start a Friday morning, but accidents happen. If accidents didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have a job, because I fix cars.”

Stuff Some serious speed was evidently at play for the Commodore to smash both ends.

The report says the “rare” Commodore is worth around AU$150,000 (NZ$160k), which could mean it was powered by one of the earliest V8 engines for that generation (first available in 1986). On the other hand, this was the generation that used the RB engine from the Nissan Skyline, known for its tuneability.

While it’s unclear exactly what’s under the now-crumpled bonnet, the aftermarket radiator and a possibly larger-than-stock exhaust pipe hints at some sizeable power on tap.

Police are still investigating the crash and, at the time of writing, no charges have been laid. Maybe next time the mechanic will resist the temptation to take the cool classic car for a little drive around the block... Assuming they still have a job after the ordeal.