Dodge reveals fantastically brutal sendoff to the Hemi V8

This is the absolutely bonkers Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the most powerful production car in the world.

Dodge’s last-ever Hemi-powered Challenger has debuted after a lengthy development cycle, and it’s an absolute monster.

Based around the already epic Demon, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 uses a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine to produce a mighty 753kW and 1281Nm of torque when running on E85 petrol. Those figures drop ever so slightly to 662kW/1098Nm when using E10 pump petrol. Apparently, Dodge’s bonkers engineers were blowing engines up during testing so often they had to push the release date back.

If you’re concerned about fuel consumption, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US estimates a combined MPG figure of 15, which translates to 15.6L/100km. Dodge does say it’s the world’s first “environmentally friendly, sustainable energy-powered muscle car,” as ethanol has a carbon footprint 20% lower than pure petrol. Justify as needed.

Supplied The Demon 170 is also the first from-factory eight-second car in the world... but it’s banned from dragstrips in America.

With the right juice, the Demon 170 will blow past 60mph (97kph) in 1.66 seconds, before smashing the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 8.91 seconds at 243kph. Dodge’s boss, Tim Kuniskis says you need a prepped drag strip to achieve those times though, and a roll cage/parachute to use National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) approved tracks.

As for that name, apparently, the 170 comes from E85 ethanol being 170 proof. Or, if you’d rather, it’s from the Dodge Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate engine, which helped provide the heart of the car.

Supplied The supercharger displaces as much as the entire engine in the BMW M3.

Only a bit, because Dodge modified a huge amount of the engine. Compared to the ‘standard’ Demon, only the camshaft made it across. The supercharger is now 3.0 litres, up from the usual 2.7 litres, which is the same size as the entire engine from a BMW M3. The throttle bodies are 105mm units, up from 92mm, and the boost pressure has been, er, boosted to 21.3 psi from 14.5 psi in the Demon.

Smart engine management can figure out exactly how much ethanol is flowing through the fuel lines and adjust the fuelling and spark timing as needed. There's even a display on the instrument panel that shows the ethanol proportion, with the full 753kW power output available when it reads over 65%.

An eight-speed automatic swaps cogs, massaged to cope with the extra output and coming with ‘TransBrake 2.0’, basically a specialised version of launch control for the drag strip.

Other tweaks from the Demon include a set of 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials at the rear, and Dodge will offer optional wheel and tyre packages for various weather conditions too.

Adaptive Bilstein shocks are at all four corners which can raise the rear by about 10mm. The Drag Mode setting firms up the front while softening the rear to help with those brutal launches.

The SRT Demon 170 won’t make it to New Zealand, with 3000 units destined for the US and 300 for Canada. Orderbooks open March 27, 2023, with a devilish starting price of US$96,666 (NZ$156,141). Quite the bargain for that much power from the factory, and a fitting send-off for the Hemi engine, which will now retire not-so-quietly to the countryside as electrification takes over.