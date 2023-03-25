First ride: FTN Motion Streetdog

The FTN Streetdog wants to reduce congestion by being an extremely good looking electric moped with more range than any current PHEV.

FTN MOTION STREETDOG

Base price: $12,000

$12,000 Powertrain: Single rear-hub-mounted electric motor with 3kW, 2.9kWh battery with up to 100km range.

Single rear-hub-mounted electric motor with 3kW, 2.9kWh battery with up to 100km range. Body style: Electric moped

We’ve been covering the FTN Motion Streetdog for a while now, intrigued by the electric moped-class target market but rather smitten by its gorgeous, retro looks. I managed a brief ride on a prototype last year, which proved the bones of the bike were solid. Now, a little under a year later, FTN gave me a finished bike for a night to see how it goes in the rather shocking March traffic in Auckland.

This Early Adopter bike features a slightly retuned motor to the beta version from last year. It makes the same 3kW of power, but it’s more gentle in its approach. There’s clearly room for more too, as you can feel the motor cut its power when you hit 50kph on the flat, but add more when going up hills to maintain the speed. Oh, and that power level is intentional to keep the Streetdog in the moped class, which allows everyone with a car licence to ride it.

FTN's Streetdog electric moped is a seriously attractive, if somewhat expensive commuting machine.

A removable triangular-shaped 2.9kWh battery sits beneath the seat, not where the tank would be in a typical motorbike as you might expect. This is good for weight distribution, and frees up that would-be tank space for storage. Lots of it too, 30 litres in fact. That’s enough for a small backpack, or six six-packs of beer. Needless to say, don’t drink and ride.

This bike has FTN’s new hemp bodywork too, which weighs less than fibreglass and can conform to the shape of the bike with similar durability and impact absorption. It’s also more environmentally friendly while retaining a high quality finish. It looks great too, you wouldn’t know it’s any different to fibreglass until you open the storage area and see the unpainted side.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff That dog icon means the stand is down.

Thankfully, the styling hasn’t changed at all. Lots of people turned to look at the Streetdog going past and quite a few of those stopped to talk to me about it, so if you like attention...

Other tweaks include a labeled set of buttons, a rabbit-marked Eco ride mode button and a working digital dash. The screen now offers speed and charge levels, displayed like needle gauges, and a few extra status icons. The dog shown in the photos indicates the stand is down.

FTN also fitted this bike with risers on the handlebars and slightly different footpegs, both of which made the ride more comfortable.

The black-on-black bodywork is the special Noir edition.

Speaking of the ride, it’s only improved on the prototype from last year. The softened motor means getaways can be slightly on the slow side (I weigh about 95kg) but it still gets up to 50kph faster than just about every car around you, not to mention any combustion-powered 50cc machines. You’d probably hit that 100km claimed range figure too, if you’re smaller than me and more gentle on the throttle.

FTN loaned the bike for a night, meaning I experienced it in rush-hour traffic going to and from the offices. The bike is nice and narrow, able to thread between cars in traffic with ease. Instant torque helps, as does the lack of a clutch to feather, while the long wheelbase offers great stability.

It only weighs 82kg as well, so it's extremely easy to manoeuvre and not too hard to catch if the steering lock catches you out. Compare that to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 or Yamaha MT-03’s shared figure of 168kg.

There's enough storage under the 'tank' for a box of cider, a bottle of wine, and the charging cable with space to spare.

I only used the bike in the regular ride mode without trying Eco. A Sport mode to sharpen the motor response might be a better idea for future iterations, as the Streetdog doesn’t really need to lose any oomph, but I can see the appeal for those new to motorbikes or mopeds.

Mounting the mirrors on the ends of the handlebars looks superb but I found they were a tiny bit too close to the grip. With gloves on, my hands were touching the mirrors which meant it was quite easy to accidentally knock them.

The new switchgear is lovely, the indicator now a left-centre-right toggle switch rather than the left-right push-to-reset switch used on most motorbikes. It works really well too, although it could do with more resistance to prevent accidentally pushing it too far in the opposite direction.

It's expensive at $12,000, but you get a fantastic product for the price. Plus, it's nearly entirely built in New Zealand.

But those are small niggles, and FTN tells me the mirrors are already being switched for taller units in future models.

The bike itself is superb, brilliant to ride with fantastic build quality. It is on the expensive side at $12,000, but you really do get what you pay for considering it’s a head-turning, small-batch, locally built, boutique machine. If you’ve got the cash (and a bit of time, as the current order list is quite long), I’d seriously recommend the Streetdog for an environmentally friendly commuter.

Seriously, if even a tiny fraction of single-occupant cars were on Streetdogs, traffic would surely be vastly improved. It’s unlikely, given that price tag, but there are other, more affordable electric 50cc-equivalents on the market that achieve the same outcome. They just don’t look as good as this one.