The Camaro is dead, long live the Camaro

The sixth-generation Camaro – which sold in New Zealand briefly – is being axed.

Chevrolet has confirmed the long-standing Camaro will retire at the end of 2024, with nothing currently in place to fill its shoes. Not yet, anyway.

The news comes direct from Chevy itself in a press release about the special send-off Collector’s Edition models, which will be detailed in full later this year. For now, all we know is that it’s a special package for Camaro RS and SS models, and on a limited number of ZL1-equipped vehicles available in North America.

The Collector’s Edition will pay homage to the various years of Camaro, resurfacing ties that date back to the development of the first generation Camaro in the 1960s, most notably the programmes' initial code name: Panther. Sounds interesting.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to the current generation Camaro, it is difficult to overstate our gratitude to every Camaro customer, Camaro assembly line employee, and race fan,” said Scott Bell, vice president at Chevrolet.

READ MORE:

* Ford rolls out what may be the classic Mustang's last stand

* Chevrolet to expand Corvette family with electric sedan and SUV

* Camaro to replace Commodore in Supercars?

* Not really a review: Chevrolet Camaro ZL1



“While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.”

Supplied Judging by that wing, the Collector’s Edition Camaro will be properly quick around a track.

The send-off Camaro probably won’t be a drag-strip-inhaler like the Dodge Challenger Demon 170, but judging by the shadowy teaser photo above, it will be another track pack to further improve the Camaro’s already impressive capabilities.

After all, the aero-tastic and magnetic damper-equipped ZL1 1LE Camaro is the fastest Camaro around the Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan, more than three full seconds quicker than the standard 1LE car. It also lapped the Nurburgring back in 2018 in 7 minutes and 16 seconds, faster than a 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S.

But what could replace the sixth-gen pony car?

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff.co.nz The fate of the V8 is also unclear.

Naturally there are about five thousand rumours going around, including an electric Camaro (possible, considering Dodge’s electric muscle car is just around the corner), a rather unsavoury morphing into an SUV of some sort, a hybrid, or spawning an entire family of new cars, like those rumblings linked to the Corvette badge.

As for motorsport, Chevrolet races the Camaro in a variety of series around the world, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO, NHRA and the V8 Supercars Championship. Thankfully for local Supercars fans, Chevrolet confirmed the Camaro will continue to compete on track.

“Chevrolet’s products and our relationship with our customers benefit from motorsports,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet U.S. vice president, Performance and Motorsports. “Our plan is to continue to compete and win at the highest levels of auto racing.”