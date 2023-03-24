Long term test: MG ZS EV

Say g’day to our new wheels for the next few months; MG’s recently updated ZS EV.

MG ZS EV

Price range: $49,990–$64,990

$49,990–$64,990 Powertrain and range: Permanent magnet synchronous motor with 130kW/280Nm (Standard Range) or 115kW/280Nm (Long Range), 17.1kWh/100km, 51.6kWh battery or 72.6kWh battery, 320km range or 440km, FWD.

I know that there are those who are cynical of motoring writers and the way they write about electric cars. Especially those who sing their virtues. Would our glasses be quite as rose tinted if we had to charge them more than the customary once or twice? Is our judgement clouded by years of car company junkets and fancy canapes?

I’ve tested dozens upon dozens of electric cars and even road-tripped a few. But, actually living with one for more than the standard week-long booking is a new frontier for me. I’d be lying if I said all palava wasn’t a little scary. Enter Stuff’s new long-term tester – the thoroughly not-scary-in-the-slightest MG ZS EV.

The ZS still holds the title of New Zealand’s cheapest EV at $49,990 for the entry level model. It’s tied for that honour with another Chinese plug-in, the GWM Ora. The Ora’s hatchback silhouette and slightly smaller range mean those seeking value above all else will probably still opt for the MG instead.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZS EV’s de-grilling means it doesn’t just look like a petrol ZS anymore.

Factoring in the government’s $8,625 Clean Car Discount rebate, the ZS EV can be plonked onto your driveway for $41,365 plus on-roads.

Our particular Sloane Silver Metallic – that’s ‘silver’ to you and me – MG will be bouncing amongst our team for almost two months, performing day-to-day commutes in Auckland and generally acting as the glue that keeps our operation from crumbling into a heap. We’re then going to swap out ‘Megan’ (a name my partner came up with that only warrants the one and only mention) into a long-range 72kWh ZS EV to cap off the test.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The main touchscreen and surrounding centre stack have been shuffled around between generations.

I must also add that I’ve been a little naughty here, too. Our particular ZS is not the hallowed, celebrated ‘cheapest’ variant; the Excite. Ours is the $53,990 Essence, which adds a selection of creature comforts like faux leather, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, wireless phone charging, and roof rails, amongst other kit.

All the important bits though, the bits that make it go, are the same as those in the Excite. And unless the panoramic glass roof decides to spontaneously part ways with the car whilst on the motorway, you probably won’t hear about it – or any of the Essence’s exclusive kit – again over the course of the test.

The plucky MG copped a fairly generous update last year. Its battery pack has grown from 44.5kWh to 51.6kWh, its electric motor has traded away some torque for a bit more power, and it has a swish looking new grille-less face that makes it look different to its siblings run on that sinful spirit we call petroleum.

An upsized 10.1-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 360-degree camera, satnav, vehicle-to-load functionality, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist are all standard features. The MG also has mobile phone functionality via MG’s (slightly comedically named) iSMART app, and a 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty and battery warranty.

Stuff is reasonably well read on the ZS, having attended the launch and having long-termed the original ZS almost two years ago. Heck, I drove this very MG for last September. It’s nice bumping into old friends. This means there’s plenty of observations we can make off the bat; like how the ZS’s cabin materials and finish are impressively plush and well executed. The infotainment system is a handy jump over the first-gen’s system.

And, somewhat annoyingly, it’s actually gotten a little slower between generations.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff No practical ‘frunk’ up front, just a bunch of boring motor stuff.

It’s true. Between generations, MG has tweaked the base ZS’s single electric motor, increasing power from 105kW to 130kW, whilst dropping torque from 353Nm to 280Nm. It still moves off the line pretty briskly for a little crossover, but the surprising amount of tyre-chirping punch has taken a bit of a hit. Oddly enough, the more expensive long-range ZS EV loses more power (a ‘power cut’, if you will), dropping to 110kW.

Presumably all the shifting in power has something to do with MG trying to squeeze as much range ability out of its ZS pair. And, there’s plenty of that. The 51kWh models have a claimed range of 320km on the WLTP cycle, whilst the 72kWh range-topper claims 440km. This makes it the most capable EV in a range sense that you can buy for under 65 grand.

Yes, that’s more mileage than the 60kWh BYD Atto 3.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The new fully electric MG ZS EV is a new addition to the Stuff Motoring long term test fleet.

Because neither myself nor motoring reporter Nile Bijoux, who will also grab the MG’s keys from time to time, own a wall box charger unit, it means the MG will primarily be trickle charged using a trusty three-pin plug. Free charges whilst out doing the supermarket run or terrorising the nearest takeaway will undoubtedly also take place, as will planned stops at paid chargers. But the humble trickle charge is going to be Megan’s main source of electrolyte intake.

What … I used its name again? Dang, I said I wouldn’t do that, too.

Now, whilst the numbers aren’t sitting in front of me, I suspect most new EV buyers would likely splurge on a wall box when they buy a new EV. Indeed, MG sells its own ‘ChargeHub’ wall box unit which can be used on any Type-2 EV. But, given the ZS’s market positioning and price, I strongly suspect that a lot of customers buy one of these with overnight home trickle charging in mind.

Seeing how much trickle charging adds to our monthly power bill and whether it can anchor our Auckland commuting is one of several questions we hope to answer over the next few months. This should be fun.