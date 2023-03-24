Indian carmaker poised for big 'relaunch' in New Zealand

The Mahindra XUV700 launches later this month as an alternative to the likes of the Mazda CX-8.

After something of a new model hiatus, Indian car manufacturer Mahindra is poised to launch at least two new models to the New Zealand market in the coming months.

The firm is poised to launch its XUV700 later this month, with the Scorpio-N to follow afterwards. The former is a monocoque 7-seater SUV aimed at the likes of the Toyota Highlander, whilst the latter is a more rugged body-on-frame 7-seater.

Once the XUV700 and Scorpio-N hit showrooms, the brand’s next target is electrification. It has already confirmed that it will be bringing its fully electric XUV400 EV to New Zealand in the future – although more specificing timing has yet to be detailed.

Supplied Dual screens and a minimalist layout inside the XUV700, but don’t expect that manual transmission to make an appearance.

The series of new models represents a stark contrast to Mahindra’s recent years in New Zealand. The brand’s last new model launch (an updated version of its plucky Pik-Up double-cab ute) took place four years ago.

READ MORE:

* Korean car company set for shock name change

* Volkswagen to electrify Mahindra

* SsangYong finally finds a buyer

* Ford's 'pivotal' deal with Mahindra goes kaput, adding twist to financials



Mahindra never dipped out of the New Zealand market completely, continuing to sell the Pik-Up and XUV500 SUV through the Covid-19 pandemic. But the lack of new models through this period saw the unorthodox brand slip even further into the background.

Supplied The XUV400 EV could be New Zealand’s new cheapest electric vehicle once it lands.

News of its looming XUV700, Scorpio-N and XUV400 EV is set to be complimented by new-look corporate identity and branding across Mahindra’s network of more than 20 outlets across New Zealand.

Starting with its Manukau showroom, Mahindra will debut what it calls its new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo and channel infrastructure. These changes will roll out across the rest of Mahindra’s local sites over the next six months. The new logo also features on Mahindra’s aforementioned new nameplates.

“The updated visual identity reflects the company’s commitment to delivering sophisticated and tough vehicles that meet the evolving needs and preferences of its customers in New Zealand,” said the brand.

Supplied The new Mahindra logo is referred to as the 'Twin Peaks' logo.

“It is a manifestation of what the company stands for - personal exploration, adventure, and freedom. The new visual identity is a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, with New Zealand being an important market.”

Overseas, the Scorpio-N is equipped with either a 112kW 2.0-litre petrol four or a 2.2-litre diesel producing either 97kW or 131kW. Features like dual-zone climate control, captains chairs in the second row, Sony audio, and Amazon Alexa integration head the model’s foreign equipment.

The XUV400 EV, meanwhile, gets a 39kWh battery paired to a front-mounted 110kW/310Nm electric motor. A 370L boot space, dual-zone climate, a sunroof, and a suite of active safety tech are amongst its other key aspects.