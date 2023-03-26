Toyota lovers from all over NZ gather for huge South Island festival

Toyotas of all ages line the front straight of Highlands Motorsport Park, wrapping around the final corner in the distance. The new 10th Anniversary Toyota 86 [pictured right] was positioned on the front row.

Toyota New Zealand’s annual two-day Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival event is in full swing at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, attracting long-time Toyota faithful (and their vehicles) from all over New Zealand.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the festival. Starting out as an independent event run by fans of the country’s most popular marque, today it is arguably the largest event of its kind in the country.

The single-make meet is held in rotation, with Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park and Waikato’s Hampton Downs Motorsport Park taking turns each year. Whilst the North Island festival is traditionally larger, the 2023 Cromwell edition still played host to a significant number of cars.

With more than 600 cars in attendance, organisers confirmed that 168 cars took part in the festival’s ‘show and shine’ judged hard park, with more than 170 appearing on the picturesque Highlands front straight for a group photo on Saturday. Each sporting a Toyota badge.

The event is known for its open nature. Anyone with a Toyota is free to attend, with cost only coming for those wishing to book in track mileage, laps on the gymkhana course, or off-roading alongside their attendance.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Cars ranged from high-price Supras to humble (but surprisingly quick) Starlets.

The event is also liberal with regard to what vehicles are eligible to take part in the show and shine. Saturday’s line-up ranged from pristine stock and modified A80 Supras worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to humble Corollas and Camrys of various conditions.

The 2023 Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival doubled as the public debut of two new GR models; the Hilux GR Sport and the GR 86 10th Anniversary. Pricing for the pair has yet to be confirmed by Toyota New Zealand.

Just 10 of the Solar Shift Orange GR 86s are set to be produced (sporting the exclusive colour, anniversary logos on its door cards, and orange stitching). Less than 500 Hilux GR Sport models will be sold locally.

The festival also doubled as a leg of the local launch of the new GR Corolla hot hatch. Be on the lookout for our first impressions of the all-wheel drive Honda Civic Type R rival early next week.

Toyota has long been New Zealand’s most popular car brand, further cementing its spot at the top by beating Mitsubishi, Ford, and Kia in combined passenger and commercial new vehicle sales last year, commanding 17% of the market.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff One of the 10 locally assembled supercharged V6 2001 Toyota Camry TS models made its way to the festival.

Whilst there were plenty of contemporary A90 Supras and GR Yaris’ in attendance, the festival’s arguable highlights were the models from yesteryear that made the journey to Cromwell – some all the way from the North Island.

A string of charming KP-generation Starlets, no less than two V12-powered Centurys, numerous classic FJ40 Land Cruisers, and a swathe of rear-wheel drive Levin and Trueno liftbacks from the 1980s were all trackside.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Toyota 86 Style cB is a low-volume 86 variant exclusive to Japan, with a retro-styled front end.

Amongst the most unique cars at the event was an 86 Style cB – a model exclusive to Japan featuring a more rounded and retro-themed front end, seemingly designed to emulate the friendly faced sports cars of the 1960s.

Toyota’s workhorse Hilux nameplate was represented in strong numbers, with at least one of each generation on show (some inevitably coated in patina and mud). There was even a stock Hiace van doing rather quick laps on track.

The festival continues today, Sunday March 26, with racing simulators, a pit stop challenge, track driving classrooms, and more running alongside the show and shine and off-roading.

Bonus images:

Matthew Hansen/Stuff One of two V12-powered Toyota Centurys spotted at the meeting. The Century is Toyota’s flagship luxury car in Japan, and often the vehicle of choice for local dignitaries.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Few models can boast the humble Hilux’s longevity of popularity.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff This 1971 Toyota Corolla, an established classic, is a far cry from the Corollas of today.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Early Toyota Starlets are proving increasingly popular amongst enthusiasts even outside of the Toyota fraternity.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Shiny on Saturday, some of the 4x4s present are likely to get a little filthy during today’s off-roading trek.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It wasn’t just about road cars. Race cars like this Toyota Celica Group B replica were also out in force.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A large gathering of A80 Supras were at the event, some more stock than others.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The new Toyota Hilux GR Sport made its public debut. It gets wider arches, new suspension, and 10% more power and torque.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Several Corolla wagons were on the scene, including this rare two-door example.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Former Warriors and All Blacks player and current Toyota New Zealand ambassador Marc Ellis.