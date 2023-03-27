There's a new Ranger in town

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X has been revealed to bridge the gap between the standard Wildtrak and the mighty Raptor.

Ford is bringing in a new Ranger to bridge the gap between the Wildtrak and the range-topping Raptor. Named the Wildtrak X, it will arrive in the second half of this year at a starting price of $80,900.

The ute has been designed for customers that want the better off-road chops of the Raptor but still need the 3500kg towing capacity of the Wildtrak.

“We know customers love the versatility their Ranger offers them. Wildtrak X really captures their desire for exploration, with new hardware and features so they can head across the country or go further off-road than ever before,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand.

Supplied The Ford Wildtrak X should be a seriously capable off-road machine.

Core changes include a set of Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers with ‘End Stop Control Valve’ technology, which allow for better tuning and calibration to ultimately offer better on-road comfort without compromising off-road performance.

READ MORE:

* Wider, more powerful Toyota Hilux confirmed for New Zealand

* Road test: Ford Ranger Raptor

* Ford debuts adventurous new SUV with a familiar name

* Ford's van-shaped start to electrifying its New Zealand line up



Ford says the suspension “deftly sidesteps” the usual drawbacks of a lift kit, improving tarmac handling and cornering composure. Importantly, the Wildtrak X retains the same 3500kg towing capacity as the standard Ranger Wildtrak. The Raptor makes do with 2500kg towing.

Supplied Special suspension means on-road comfort isn’t compromised.

The Wildtrak X also gets the more advanced full-time four-wheel system found on the Raptor instead of the otherwise-standard ‘shift on the fly’ 4x4 system.

It gets General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres are fitted as standard, wrapped around new 17-inch alloy wheels. The combination of new suspension, wheel, and tyres results in a 30mm wider track width front and rear, and an additional 26mm of ground clearance when compared to the existing Wildtrak.

Other new bits for the X include Trail Turn Assist, which dabs a bit of brake on the inside rear wheel during a tight bend at speeds under 19kph to reduce the turning radius.

Supplied Tech from the Raptor trickles down into the Wildtrak X.

The ute also gets the Raptor’s Trail Control system, which helps drivers maintain a constant low-speed while off-road. The driver simply selects a set speed below 32 kph and the vehicle will manage its acceleration and braking while the driver concentrates on steering.

Inside, the Wildtrak X boasts new leather-accented seats with Miko suede and Wildtrak X embroidered into the seat backs, upper glovebox and all-weather front and rear floor mats. Terra suede wraps the glovebox, instrument cluster hood, door trim and centre console rails while orange contrast stitching is used on the seats, steering wheel, gear shifter, doors and the upper glovebox.

Additionally, standard for Wildtrak X compared to the regular Wildtrak is a B&O Sound premium audio system, and the larger 12.4-inch Digital Cluster found on the Ranger Raptor and Platinum variants. The Wildtrak X is also fitted with an overhead auxiliary switch bank for aftermarket accessories.

Supplied Orange stitching dots the cabin, along with special Wildtrak X branding.

Unfortunately for those hoping, Ford is keeping the 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 a Raptor exclusive for now. Curiously, the Wildtak X doesn’t even get the new 3.0-litre diesel V6, instead making do with the 2.0-litre turbo-four. Not like that’s a bad engine, of course, considering it produces 150kW/500Nm. It’s paired with the usual 10-speed automatic.

It does meet the Light Duty Truck EU Stage 6 emissions level, which means AdBlue is required, making the Wildtrak X the first Ranger to do so.

We’ve reached out to Ford to see if there are exact figures available, but the regular Wildtrak emits 231g/km of CO2 and uses 8.3L/100km of petrol according to Right Car, so expect the X to bring those figures down some.