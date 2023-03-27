Watch: Car launched into the air after a wheel detaches

The moment a Kia Soul was sent into the sky after a modified pick-up lost a wheel on a US highway.

While some vehicles are designed to hit huge jumps, like the Ford Ranger Raptor, most are meant to keep all four wheels firmly on terra firma. One that fits in the latter camp is the Kia Soul, so imagine the mild surprise of this driver to be suddenly launched about three metres into the sky on a highway in the US.

Footage captured by the dashcam of a following Tesla and posted to Twitter shows the front-left wheel of a modified pick-up truck snapping off and quickly finding a new home beneath the Kia.

There’s no time for the driver to react and the little Soul is sent halfway to the moon before crashing back down on its nose and rolling.

To add insult to injury, after the Tesla following the Soul avoids the wheel, the offending rubberised circle comes back into shot (probably after bouncing off another car) and hits the Kia again.

According to reports, the driver of the Kia escaped with minor injuries, which is pretty remarkable considering the scale of the crash. It looks like the airbags deployed as soon as the wheel lodged itself under the car, which would have done a lot to reduce potential harm to the driver.

Anoop via Twitter After causing the huge accident, the offending wheel comes back for one last hit on the Kia.

Social media users were quick to lay blame to the driver of the truck, with one saying “These people modifying trucks like that are risking lives… could have turned out much worse.”

Another said, “Investigators will find that the truck had wheel spacers causing the wheel hub assembly to fail causing this to happen. I'm sure their insurance won't cover their medical expenses. How can we help?”

At the time of writing, an investigation into the accident is still ongoing.