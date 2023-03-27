Van Gisbergen confirmed for New Zealand Rally Championship

Defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen is set to expand his rallying calendar in 2023, announcing earlier today that he will be taking part in four rounds of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship.

The quick Kiwi will be behind the wheel of a car that’s very familiar to regular followers of the championship; the Audi S3 AP4 regularly driven by Dylan Turner. Glen Weston returns as his co-driver for the four events.

Van Gisbergen will race the four-wheel drive Audi at the International Rally of Whangarei on May 12–14, the Hawkes Bay Rally on July 22, Rally Coromandel on September 2, at the Rally of Bay of Plenty series finale on October 14.

Geoff Ridder The Audi sports support from Giltrap Group, LJ Hooker, and a series of other local businesses.

The three-time Supercars champion therefore will miss two rounds of the season; this weekend’s opening event, the Rally of Otago, and round three in Canterbury on June 17. Turner will pilot the Audi for each of these events.

“A massive thanks to Dylan [Turner] – he planned on having an easier year this year so to let us share his car for a few rounds is pretty exciting,” van Gisbergen said.

“Getting to work with him and also Choice Performance Ralliart team again, who I worked with before at Jack’s Ridge, will be awesome.

“We have some great supporters this year – the main ones being Giltrap Group, LJ Hooker, United Truck Parts, Ward Demolition, Ellerslie Jewellers, Pirelli and then Baron Leather Goods. [Baron] supported Dad when he was rallying his Escort, and so to be on my rally car this year is amazing.

“Looking forward to seeing how Dylan goes this weekend at Otago – I will be watching the timing as much as I can in Melbourne. I look forward to getting back together with Glen [Weston] and keeping on learning and getting better.”

Van Gisbergen has proven to be a quick learner in the world of rally driving, having achieved numerous impressive results already.

He took victory at the inaugural Repco Battle of Jacks Ridge in late 2020, and then more recently scooped up a WRC2 podium finish at last year’s Rally New Zealand – upstaging numerous international entries and finishing within touching distance of eventual winner Hayden Paddon.

Van Gisbergen’s main competition is indeed headed by Paddon, who returns with a new Rally2 Hyundai i20. Emma Gilmour will be one to watch with her new Rally2 Citroen C3, with Ben Hunt (Skoda Fabia R5), and Robbie Stokes (Ford Fiesta AP4) also in the mix.

Supplied Emma Gilmour's new Rally2 Citroen C3, testing in preparation for the 2023 New Zealand Rally Championship.

The series has also re-opened its doors to other drivers from overseas. Richie Dalton of Australia, Eugene Creugnet of New Caledonia, Pierre-Henri Brunet of Vanuatu, and former WRC regular Mikko Hirvonen of Finland are amongst those giving the series a more international flavour for 2023.

Round one of the championship this weekend in Otago covers more than 250km of competitive roads, and will kick off with its traditional ceremonial start in the Octagon, in Dunedin.

Van Gisbergen’s weekend of Supercars racing in Melbourne, meanwhile, starts with practice this coming Thursday and four sprint races – the series leading the support card for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.