Ricciardo thrashes a Red Bull while Bottas thrashes a Supercar

Two Formula 1 stars – well, one current and one former – have been let loose in Australia ahead of the Melbourne GP.

Daniel Riccardo has been reunited with Red Bull following his split with McLaren last year and it seems his first port of call is driving the championship-winning RB7 Formula 1 car around parts of Australia.

He starts by ripping the low-slung racer around some dusty Outback farmland with fellow Red Bull racer Daniel Sanders before hitting Sea Cliff Bridge for an epic run with Matt Hall, a Red Bull aerobatic pilot.

After a quick detour to Sydney, Ricciardo meets up with off-road racer Toby for some more rural bashing.

Finally, the Aussie racer ends up at Mount Panorama with Shane Van Gisbergen in his Red Bull Camaro. The two race around the circuit before Ricciardo leaves for Melbourne.

Supplied Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen took Ricciardo around Mount Panorama.

It’s a lot of fun to watch, with the nine-minute video playing out like a scene from Forza Horizon. But we’re not so sure it’s actually Ricciardo driving.

Liam Lawson, current reserve driver for Red Bull, was driving the RB7 at the Sea Cliff Bridge and at Mount Panorama, and no shots in the video actually show Ricciardo’s face in the car save for one, which is a pretty ambiguous close-up.

Nonetheless, it’s a good watch and plenty of fans will be happy to see Ricciardo back in the team which brought him so much success.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas is continuing his assimilation into Australian culture by sliding a 2016 Bathurst 1000-winning Tekno VF Commodore around the Adelaide Motorsport Festival’s shortened version of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

Bottas wore his rather strange Aussie-centric ‘mullet and moustache’ helmet for the event, but disappointingly there isn’t any obvious VB branding.

The Melbourne GP kicks off on Thursday March 30 at Albert Park with the Porsche Carrera Cup and Supercars drivers in their first practises and races, before Formula 1 joins the fun on Friday. The Formula 1 race itself starts at 5pm our time on Sunday.