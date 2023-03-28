It turns out John Cena owns a Honda Civic (and loves it)

We’re often desensitised to seeing celebrities driving and posing with expensive luxury cars. But, it’s common knowledge that many also have their own low key car – a more innocuous ‘daily driver’ they’ll use that’s less likely to attract the eyes of paparazzi and fans.

For John Cena, one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities of the moment, that car is … actually not very innocuous at all.

Once best known for being a WWE champion with an uncanny ability to not be seen, Cena is now one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood – recently starring in The Suicide Squad and the latest Fast & Furious film, F9.

It seems that Cena’s appreciation for cars runs more than skin deep. Appearing on Andrew Santino’s Whisky Ginger podcast last week, Cena confirmed what he drives every day. And shock horror it’s not an exotic supercar or big, luxury SUV.

No, Cena drives a 2020 Honda Civic Type R, one of the most renowned hot hatches on the planet. The Type R FK8 packs a 228kW/400Nm turbocharged 2.0-litre paired to a 6-speed manual and front-wheel drive.

Indeed, the Civic’s manual transmission and versatility score particular praise from Cena, with video of the comments spreading far and wide on social media amongst car enthusiasts around the world.

“It's got tech, it's manual, it's reliable. [...] It's a 2020 and it's got a third pedal. At 145mph [225kph] it's stable. It's got seats in the back, I can actually pick people up,” he said.

Cena also underlined that whilst it’s fun to imagine driving a supercar every day, they’re often lacking in the practicality department. The Civic happens to be a strong performer here; its 410-litre boot being big enough to shame some SUVs.

“If you have a purse in a Countach, you're screwed. They're a little rough around the edges. The clutch is a dogfight and it's really tough to get those things running right. So if I actually need to drive a car more than 10 miles, it's the Civic,” Cena added.

Cena’s car collection isn’t all Japanese performance cars, though. The actor’s tastes tend to skew American, with a Plymouth Superbird, Dodge Hemi Charger 426, COPO Chevrolet Camaro, and rare Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones also said to be present.

Cena’s appreciation for American metal might’ve taken a bit of a hit a few years ago following a bizarre legal battle the actor had with Ford Motor Company.

Cena got in hot water with the blue oval after selling off his 2017 Ford GT. Cena was amongst the first in the world to get their hands on the invite-only mid-engined supercar, only to sell it off months later.

This subsequently breached a sales agreement that all initial GT owners would keep their cars for at least two years – an agreement designed to prevent resellers from immediately speculating and profiting on their purchases.

The Ford GT’s base price when it was launched in 2017 was US$478,750 – or roughly enough to buy 12 shiny new Civic Type Rs.