Help out Westpac Rescue and win a 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda

Fancy driving away in this 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda? The Westpac Rescue Helicopter's lottery might be lucky for you.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter is holding a lottery to support the charity and emergency service, and the prize is a seriously awesome piece of classic American machinery.

Valued at over $200,000, the 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda 440 Six Pack is finished in ‘Tor Red’ with the classic black hockey stripe over the rear haunches. That ‘440SIX’ personalised plate comes with the car too.

Being the 440 Six Pack, it’s powered by a massive 440 cubic-inch (7.2-litre) V8 engine making 290kW and 664Nm of torque. All that grunt is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission, making this one of just 902 manual-equipped ‘Cudas.

Westpac rescue The awesome shaker hood features loud and proud.

Not the best for the environment, but high up the list for aural enjoyment.

Three twin-barrel carburetors give the Six Pack its name, while a 3.54:1ratio Sure Grip limited-slip differential on the rear axle helps transfer power to the road.

westpac rescue A huge 7.2-litre V8 provides power to this mighty Plymouth 'Cuda

Inside are black leather bucket seats and a wood-rimmed steering wheel with a Rallye instrument cluster. Other extras added include the awesome shaker hood. The Dana 60 9.75-inch rear axle was standard for manual transmissions but optional for automatics.

Keeping everything in check are 272mm front disc brakes along with drums at the back.

Tickets for the lottery cost $100 each and there are 8000 available. Proceeds will help fund 150 missions for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Sales close at midnight April 14th unless sold out prior.