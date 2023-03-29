Electric ute from Ram shaping up as 'spectacular'

The Ram 1500 REV won’t be the only electric offering from the brand for long.

Ram is working on an electric mid-size ute to follow up the larger 1500 REV, and it seems the American brand is on something of a roll.

Dealers were shown an early concept of the truck recently in Las Vegas, and were reportedly pretty impressed.

"We're going to be back in that [mid-size] game," Randy Dye, who was Stellantis' dealer council chairman in 2022, told Automotive News. "Without a doubt, it looks like a Ram. I look at some of the other mid-size offerings in the market, and I'm not going to pick on the individual brands, but I don't think they always favor their mother brand. The mid-size ones have seemed to get away, and they don't look the same. This is very much a Ram."

Supplied The 1500 REV will share some of its design cues with the mid-size offering.

The ute will be the spiritual successor to the Dodge Dakota, which was last seen back in 2011, and could be more lifestyle-oriented than workhorse.

Previous rumours indicated Ram would use the STLA Large platform, as opposed to the STLA Frame platform supporting the 1500 REV. This platform supports in each axle, meaning front-, rear- and all-wheel drive are all possible, developing a maximum of 660kW with two 330kW motors. We wouldn’t expect a mid-size pick-up to make that much, but it’s fun to think about. Stellantis reckons 800km of range is possible from a maximum battery size of 119kWh.

Supplied Ram's second electric truck would measure about the same as a Ford Ranger.

If the smaller Ram doesn’t go fully electric right off the bat, the STLA Large platform supports Stellantis’ Hurricane 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, which is already electrification-ready, supporting everything from mild hybrid systems to plug-in hybrid systems. This would provide more of a direct competitor with the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux

Production is set to start in 2026, and while we’re eagerly awaiting the public debut of the mid-sizer, another key piece of information is whether Ram will build the ute for right-hand drive markets.

Previously, Stuff contacted Ateco, the local Ram distributor, which confirmed it is “ working closely with our colleagues in the US on the future product roadmap for RAM in Australasia, with more information to be communicated in due course.”

Supplied If Ram decides to offer combustion power as well, the Hurricane engine family could feature.

Kiwi buyers do have a few Ram trucks to choose from but they’re converted in Australia before coming here, as opposed to being right-hand drive from the factory. The conversion process bumps up the price and makes the trucks more niche.

Should Ram offer its electric ute here, converted or otherwise, it would join the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Mitsubishi Triton in the lucrative ute market. But, crucially, it would be one of the few fully electric offerings.

As it stands, there is one electric available here – the LDV eT60 – with big names like Toyota, Ford, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen all yet to fully commit to a battery-powered version. Hybrids are the next step, which should be here by around the middle of the decade.