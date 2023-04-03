Retro overload: Renault details electric 5 ahead of 2024 debut

The Renault 5 is coming back as an all-electric supermini. Check it out.

Renault is working hard on its upcoming electric reboot of the 5 hatchback, first teased back in 2021. Now the French firm has shared some extra tidbits of information ahead of a 2024 debut.

The electric 5 will ride on the CMF-B EV platform, using up to 70% of parts from the Clio hatchback and Captur small SUV. It is the first model to use the platform – the Clio and Captur use the combustion CMF-B architecture.

This hardware sharing approach means Renault can cut production costs by up to 30% compared to the Zoe, which was pulled from sale in New Zealand a few years ago due to dismal safety rating, and will not get another generation.

Supplied The Renault 5 EV will debut in 2024 with some tasty new tech.

Mention the Zoe, that car uses 12 small modules to make up its battery pack. The 5, however, will use four larger models, which Renault says will drop about 15kg from the kerb weight. They will also up the energy density and increase the underbody rigidity through better platform integration, which has the bonus effect of reducing noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels. Range was previously pegged at around 400km per charge.

READ MORE:

* All-electric Renault 5 due in 2024

* Renault shows off all-electric R5 Turbo hot hatch

* Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

* Road test review: Renault Zoe



At the rear will be a multi-link rear suspension set-up, which is quite rare in the segment and should result in an improved driving experience.

Mult-link rear suspension and a low-mounted, more rigid battery pack should make a sweet-driving hatchback.

“The new CMF-B EV platform is a great opportunity from a ‘product’ point of view because it means the future electric Renault 5 will boast real driving pleasure while remaining very competitive for its segment,” said Delphine De Andria, B-EV Segment Product Performance Director at Renault.

As for power, the motor will be an electrically excited synchronous motor, similar to what powers the Zoe and Megane E-Tech, which offers better output than a permanent-magnet motor. It also requires no rare-earth metals meaning that large-scale production costs and the environmental impact are both lower.

Renault says it will combine the DC/DC converter (which changes the 400V battery to 12V), the battery charger and the accessory box that manages power distribution into one unit. This drops another 20kg from the powertrain weight compared to the Zoe, again helping driving dynamics.

The motor will be a reworked version of what powers the Zoe.

Last we heard, the motor was to be lifted direct from the Zoe but now it sounds like there’s more going on. That means the previous 100kW figure may change leading up to the full launch.

As for the styling, the concept version of the car took many design cues from the original 5, produced from 1972 to 1996. It bore square-shaped headlights, square intakes with LED outlining and an interesting black patch on the bonnet near the windscreen.

We’ll get more information as part of the teaser drip-feed leading up to the Renault 5’s launch in 2024. It’ll probably resemble an affordable commuter hatchback, while Renault’s performance arm, Alpine, will eventually join the party with a performance variant.