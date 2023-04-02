Pricing revealed for one of the most anticipated EVs of 2023

The starting price has been set for MG’s all-new MG4 hatchback, one of the most highly anticipated fully electric cars of 2023.

Sources close to MG Motor New Zealand have told Stuff that the model will be priced from $54,990, plus on-road costs. Factoring in the $8,625 Clean Car Discount rebate, this means an effective base price of $46,365 not including on-roads.

It is presumed that this price applies to the entry-level 51kWh variant, which comes with a claimed 350km of range. A 64kWh model is also coming to New Zealand, capable of 450km to a charge.

Supplied The model is badged as the MG Mulan in some foreign markets.

Both make use of rear-wheel drive via rear-mounted electric motors, with power rated at 125kW and 150kW respectively.

READ MORE:

* Long term test: MG ZS EV

* MG confirms ZS EV Long Range for New Zealand

* Tesla-baiting MG4 hatchback on its way to NZ

* Every new EV under $80k for 2023 (so far)



Further pricing and spec details have yet to be confirmed. It’s understood that these details are scheduled to be announced in full early next week.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff MG4 MG ZS EV Long Range Fully Charged

The news might surprise some consumers who have been hanging out for MG4 pricing details with the expectation that it would undercut the popular MG ZS EV to become the new cheapest EV in the country.

Whilst the MG4’s hatchback silhouette and positioning might imply it should be priced underneath the SUV-segment ZS, it is also based on a much more advanced platform than the ZS – built from the ground up to be for EVs as opposed to the ZS’s adapted internal combustion engine architecture.

Stuff were amongst several outlets to attend the MG4’s Australasian debut at Fully Charged in Sydney last month, where it was shown off alongside another model new to the New Zealand market; the MG ZS EV long range.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

Whilst the Chinese carmaker acknowledged at Fully Charged that we would be getting the 51kWh and 64kWh models, it is possible that other models could be confirmed for our market this coming week, too.

Overseas, the MG4 is also available in a long range 77kWh variant. It can also be purchased in a quick 330kW all-wheel drive hot hatch variant – capable of performing the 0–100kph sprint in 3.8 seconds.

As previously reported, the MG4 features 50:50 weight distribution, meaning it should be a satisfying driver’s car. It measures in at 4287mm long, 1836mm wide and 1504mm tall. And, it recently claimed the UK Car of the Year award.