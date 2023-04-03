Sold out no longer: Honda hot hatch returns for NZ enthusiasts

New Zealand’s original Civic Type R allocation sold out in just two days.

After its first allocation of new Civic Type Rs sold out in just two days, Honda New Zealand has confirmed that enthusiasts will get a second chance to get their hands on the much loved hot hatch.

The brand confirmed over the weekend that it has secured a batch of 50 more ‘FL5’ Type Rs for local customers.

“Reservations are through your nearest Honda Store and are open from 1 April to 14 May 2023. Talk to your Honda Ambassador for details. All customers who have previously submitted a reservation but were unsuccessful will be contacted shortly,” said the firm.

Stuff The latest and greatest Honda Civic Type R has arrived, and we were among the first to sample it.

Whilst reservations may be open, those that were quickest to put their name on the list aren’t necessarily going to be the first to secure a unit.

Honda New Zealand has elected to follow the lead of Toyota New Zealand. It plans to deploy a similar lottery system to decide who amongst those who place a reservation gets one of the coveted 50 Type Rs.

According to the company’s terms and conditions, those wanting to put themselves onto the reservation list need to pay a refundable $1,000 deposit. Once all the reservations are collated, Honda will draw 50 names, each of which will need to pay an additional $4,000 to secure their allocation.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The FL5 Type R is expected to be the last pure internal combustion engine hot hatch from Honda.

Those who successfully scored a Type R when the model was launched last November will not be able to buy another, and the brand says that reservations are limited to one per person.

Honda New Zealand also stipulates in its fineprint that reservation holders must agree to not export their new Type R overseas upon allocation.

Alongside reservation costs, those wanting a new Type R will also have to consider the model’s lifted sticker price, which has lifted from $69,000 to $72,000.

Stuff The Toyota GR Corolla’s local rollout has been subject to a similar ballot-based reservation system.

The news comes as Toyota New Zealand prepares to roll out its second GR Corolla ballot. Open from midday today until April 17, those entering the ballot will have a shot at securing one of 50 GR Corolla units.

Speaking at the GR Corolla’s local launch late last month, Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala said that the first ballot attracted more than 1,000 expressions of interest. A total of 150 GR Corollas have been prescribed for New Zealand, with the allocation’s distribution split into three 50-car ballots.

The Civic’s price rise tightens the financial gap between it and the GR Corolla, with the latter retailing for $74,990 including on-road costs.

The Civic makes use of a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder sending 235kW/420Nm to the front wheels, whilst the Corolla gets a turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder sending 221kW/370Nm to all four wheels.