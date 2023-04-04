Audi nearly gave us a turbocharged five-cylinder, rear-drive R8

Audi's R8 GT RWD is a very special last blast for a very special engine.

When the Audi R8 first debuted in 2006, it was a massive showing from the Four Rings brand in that they could indeed build a proper supercar. Featuring a 4.2-litre V8 mounted behind the driver, a manual transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the R8 was a properly fast machine.

Later on, it got a 5.2-litre V10 shared with the Lamborghini Gallardo and a seven-speed ‘S-Tronic’ dual-clutch automatic for even faster lap times. It was around then that Audi began messing around with ideas for entry-level R8s.

It doesn’t take long to find some old internet rumour about Audi shoehorning one of its V6 engines into the R8 chassis, which would undoubtedly be awesome, but what actually (allegedly) happened is far more interesting.

Supplied Audi nearly supplemented the mighty V10-powered R8 with a turbocharged five-cylinder entry model.

New information coming from Project Manager eFuels at Porsche has emerged during a conversation with Steve Sutcliffe for The Intercooler has revealed that Audi was quite close to producing a lesser R8 powered by its iconic turbocharged 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine. Not only that, but it would be paired with a manual transmission and do away with quattro to make it a rear-wheel drive Porsche Cayman fighter.

Sounds awesome, right? Marques went on to say that the five-pot was fettled to produce less power but more torque than even the V10 R8, meaning peak twist would have been north of 540Nm.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The engine, similar to what powers the RS 3, allegedly produced more torque than the V10.

"It was a shame because the five-cylinder turbo engine was a good strong engine, it sounded different, and I think it worked well in the R8. The car was lighter and more agile, too, but maybe some people at Audi Sport didn't think it felt like a real R8, so quite late on they decided the car wouldn't happen."

Perhaps it was too close in performance to the V10 version, pushing the powers that be to kill the project.

Marques had other interesting little tidbits to reveal during his conversation with Sutcliffe, like a flat-eight Porsche 918 successor that would have spawned from the flat-four Boxster/Cayman.

Supplied/Supplied This is one of Porsche’s unseen concepts revealed a few years ago, and could be the mythical flat-eight-powered 918 successor.

Apparently, the test mule displaced 5.0-litres, was boosted by two turbochargers and produced 560kW with 1000Nm of torque. It also revved to 9000 and sent power through a manual transmission.

Unfortunately, Porsche killed the project before it had a chance to shine. Marques said that Porsche felt "it wasn't the right car for that moment in time."

"We're an engineering company at the core and we're always searching for new answers, different solutions, and sometimes those answers aren't needed at that time. But that's all part of the engineering process. It's what makes Porsche unique as a car company."