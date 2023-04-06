Pricing revealed for the most powerful Toyota Hilux yet

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed pricing for its new Hilux GR Sport – the most agro, capable, and powerful Hilux the brand has produced to date.

The performance pick-up will be priced from $74,990. Whilst that price does not include Clean Car Discount fees (which are expected to be the same or higher than the Hilux SR5 Cruiser’s $3,795), it does include full on-road costs as part of the Japanese manufacturer’s local haggle free ‘drive happy’ sales structure.

As has been widely tipped, the Hilux GR Sport has undercut its nearest theoretical rival, the $92,990 Ford Ranger Raptor, by a wide margin of $18,990 (Ford’s pricing does not include on-roads or Clean Car Discount fees).

The price differential won’t surprise most given that the pair of pick-ups – despite looking somewhat similar and having comparable gravel-bashing aspirations – aren’t necessarily direct rivals.

As previously reported, the Hilux GR Sport features a familiar 2.8-litre turbo diesel under the bonnet. Only this time it gets “revised turbo-supercharging and fuel-injection control” leading to a 10% rise in both power and torque – each now rated at 165kW and 550Nm. This makes the GR the most powerful Hilux ever made.

Dakar-inspired wheel arch extensions help enable larger Bridgestone all-terrain tyre stock and a wider track that’s 140mm wider up front and 155m wider out back. These tweaks help the GR Sport accommodate stiffer coils, new wishbones, monotube shocks, and a reinforced rear axle.

Other changes include ventilated brakes, a revised 6-speed automatic, rock sliders, a limited-slip differential, and Gazoo Racing branding inside and out.

Although the GR Sport’s changes mean more power and torque from Toyota’s 2.8, it is not a threat to the 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 in the Ford Ranger Raptor, with its 292kW and 583Nm.

The Hilux GR Sport made its public debut at last month’s Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival at Highlands Motorsport Park. The new model is set to go on sale from the start of next month.