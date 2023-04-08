American electric ute all but confirmed to launch in New Zealand

The electric Ram 1500 REV should be a goer for New Zealand.

Ram has announced more details of its electric 1500 REV truck at the New York Motor Show, along with confirming an Australian launch, which almost certainly means it’ll launch here too.

Just like other Ram machines, it will be converted from left- to right-hand drive in Australia before jumping the ditch. Timing and pricing is yet to be confirmed, but it will presumably begin to appear in Australasia after US deliveries commence in late 2024.

Stuff has reached out to the local Ram arm for any extra details and is awaiting its reply.

Supplied Don’t worry about range. The base battery pack is a massive 168kWh unit.

At the show, Ram talked about more of the REV’s powertrain. We now know that it’ll be powered by a pair of 250kW motors generating a combined 488kW/841Nm. Official 0-60mph (97kph) figures have the truck making the sprint in 4.4 seconds.

Those numbers are a bit shy of the Hummer EV’s 745kW/1625Nm output, but we’d imagine the Ram will cost a chunk less than the Hummer’s asking price of US$110,295.

The front motor can disconnect itself to improve efficiency and range, while an electronic locking rear differential will be available on certain models.

Ram says the 1500 REV can take on up to 610mm of water, tow a healthy 6350kg and lug around 1225kg of stuff in the tray.

If that towing figure has you worried about range, fear not. Ram has stuffed a massive 168kWh battery into the 1500 REV, enough for around 560km of range. And if that’s not enough, you can option on a 229kWh pack for up to 805km of range, which is the largest battery pack we’ve seen on any production vehicle.

The manufacturer has also teased an Extended Range variant, but details on that model aren’t available yet.

Supplied Five different modes are available for the suspension.

Every 1500 REV gets 800V fast charging up to 350kW. Using such a charger will add 177km in 10 minutes.

It can also send power back into the grid, power a house in an emergency, or be used as a power source at a campsite or job location with a 7.2kW power panel in the cargo tray, and a 3.6kW in the 425L front trunk.

Air suspension is standard with adaptive damping and five modes: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1, and off-road 2.

Supplied Three screens feature in the 1500 REV's cabin.

Entry models will get 20-inch alloy wheels while top-spec variants use 22-inchers wrapped in 275/50 Pirelli Scorpion all-season all-terrain tyres.

The interior was detailed as well, set to get a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 14.5-inch portrait touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard, and a third 10.25-inch touchscreen ahead of the front passenger with HDMI input.

Other bits include a digital rearview mirror, head-up display, a 23-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere sound system, and improved autonomous driving capabilities.