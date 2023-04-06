Going away for Easter? Here are some tips to get there safe

If you’re planning on driving this Easter weekend, here are some tips to help get you there safely.

Going on a holiday is (almost) always a great time. But if you’re driving, it’s (almost) always something of a nightmare. And if the drive to the bach is a bad time, chances are it’ll spoil some of the holiday as well.

With that in mind, as well as general safety, here are some tips for driving over the long weekend.

Make sure your car is up to scratch

Matt Slocum/AP Checking your engine oil is always a good idea, but don’t forget to TWIRL as well.

I know we bang on about this a lot in these sorts of articles, but it’s pretty damn important.

The most simple way to remember what to check is ‘TWIRL’. That stands for Tyres; Windscreen, wipers and mirrors; Indicators; Rust and Lights.

For tyres, the minimum tread depth allowed is 1.5mm, but more is always better. Most tyres these days also have a tread depth indicator in the groove of the tyre to make it easy, but you can also put a 20-cent coin in the tread - if the whole of the number 20 can be seen, it means there's less than 2mm remaining. Even a quick glance can be enough – if the tyre looks stuffed, it probably is. Remember to keep them inflated, the spare included.

You should make sure your windscreen is clean inside and out, with a completely unobstructed view of the road ahead. Any damage, such as chips or cracks, should be fixed by a professional straight away although this might be a bit more difficult at the moment.

Along with checking the windscreen, also make sure that your mirrors are clean, clear and pointing in the right direction, as well as checking your windscreen wipers are in good condition and your washer reservoir is topped up.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff DRLs like these are great for keeping your car visible to other drivers, but they’re not a replacement for headlights.

Check your indicators by putting the hazards on (at home) and walking around the car to see if they all function. If you notice one side suddenly flashing much faster than before, a bulb has blown and it needs to be replaced.

While you’re investigating the indicators, check your headlights too. Hazy or fogged up lenses can significantly reduce the effectiveness of the lights.

FInally, while a bit of surface rust in the middle of a door may not be a major problem, any rust that is in a structural area of a car needs to be addressed right away. Anything on the roof or door pillars and the sills could affect the structural rigidity of your car, meaning it will be offer less protection should the worst happen.

Check the trailer too

Stuff Take the opportunity to check your trailer as well, if you’re planning on towing with it.

While you're going over the car, give your trailer a once-over as well, if you’re planning on towing. Check its tyres and lights and all of the connections to make sure it’s in working order and you aren’t about to leave a bunch of fishing equipment all over State Highway 1.

Load the vehicle up the night before

Packing your car the night before you leave means less stress the day of the trip. This also applies to the most important part of a roadtip – on-road snacks. As we all know, a roadie with a bag of Oddfellows isn’t really a roadie at all. Take the opportunity leave an extra phone cable in the glovebox as well, and make sure your car is charged if it’s electric.

Don’t drive after an argument

Lightwave Stock Media Don’t drive after an argument. Figure things out before the trip so everyone is happy while on holiday.

We’re not therapists here at Stuff Motoring, but we know it’s never a good idea to drive after an argument. Being grumpy on the road is a distraction, especially if you’re tired. Try and get a good night’s sleep and if you have any disagreements with your partner, friend, kids, whoever, calmly talk it out before you leave.

Don't be a back-seat driver.

This advice obviously applies to passengers. The person behind the wheel will be trying to concentrate on driving, and a constant barrage of advice and/or criticism can become very annoying. So zip your lips, huh? Of course if a driver's standard of driving is scaring you, then you have every right to intervene.

Take it easy on the road

There aren’t any prizes for getting to the destination first when it comes to holidays, and sometimes going a bit slower is better. Drive to the conditions, let faster cars go past if you’re fully laden, and keep a good following distance from the car in front.

If you’re tired, take a break. Be open to extra stops for your passengers to have a wee or grab a bite to eat. Much better to arrive late than not at all!