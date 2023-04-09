Ute recalled in New Zealand over fire risk concerns

Ram's local arm has issued a recall for its 2500 pick-up due to fire risk.

One of the largest pick-ups on the market has been recalled over a potential fire risk issue relating to the model’s transmission.

The ute in question is the supersized Ram 2500. A relatively low volume model in New Zealand, the recall implicates selected 2500s built between 2020 and 2023.

According to the notice, the fire risk stems from a potential overheating gremlin that can lead to fluid leaking from the dipstick tube and igniting.

“The transmission on your vehicle may experience a build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission,” states the recall.

“This can result in transmission fluid being expelled from the dipstick tube, which may come in contact with ignition sources within the engine compartment and cause a fire without warning.”

Stuff contacted Ram’s local representatives earlier this week to ask how many vehicles the recall impacts, and had not received a response at the time of writing.

Stuff The Ram 2500 is the larger version of the more popular Ram 1500.

The recall notice instructs owners of impacted pick-ups to “present your vehicle to your proffered RAM dealer to have the transmission dipstick and vent tube replaced.”

The 2500, along with its 1500 and 3500 Ram cousins, was recalled in December over tailgate alignment and latching issues in selected models.