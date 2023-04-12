Major carmaker backs ICE over EVs for the environment - sometimes

Mitsubishi has released new data that claims internal combustion vehicles emit less CO2 than electric vehicles when taking energy production into account.

A new study from Mitsubishi has reiterated that internal combustion vehicles can be better for the environment than fully electric vehicles – but it depends on where they are.

The data shows that, when taking into account how electricity is produced, internal combustion vehicles ultimately emit less CO2 than battery electric vehicles that need electricity generated by non-renewable sources.

For example, Australia’s power grid is roughly 70% coal-fed, according to the global boss of sales and marketing for Mitsubishi Motors, and the former CEO of Mitsubishi Australia, John Signoriello, speaking at a roundtable meeting with Australian media in Japan.

Signoriello said a shift in energy policy in Australia “will dictate to us when we draw that line in the sand” to shift to a greater rollout of electric cars. In the meantime, hybrids and plug-in hybrids will still serve to reduce emissions. He added that plug-in hybrids can reduce vehicle emissions by 84% (when used correctly).

“We see (plug-in hybrid technology) as a bridging technology, as a way of bringing people along the journey, but also as a way of reducing emissions immediately right now, with no demands on infrastructure, no demands on the (electricity) grid,” said Signoriello.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s grid is well over 80% renewable energy, with plans set to increase that further. In fact, the renewable share of electricity generation for the December quarter of 2022 was 94.%. This was the highest quarterly renewable share since 1980. Going by grams of CO2 per kWh generated, New Zealand was sitting at 149g/kWh according to 2020 figures from Statista.

Hydro generation was 38.9% higher than in the December 2021 quarter, and generation from wind was up just over 1%. As such, there was a decreased reliance on fossil fuels with electricity generated from coal and natural gas dropping by 16.5% and 47.6% respectively compared to the December 2021 quarter. Coal imports were down 90.8% on the December quarter 2021, becoming the lowest since 2013.

That means that, for New Zealanders, electrified vehicles still represent a better environmental option than full-combustion vehicles. However, the price gulf between ICE and EVs is still an issue that will take time to tackle.

Toyota is another brand that shares Mitsubishi’s opinion, maintaining that the path to lowering emissions isn’t necessarily exclusively battery-electric.

The CEO of the local arm, Neeraj Lala, recently said that the company’s position on low-emission vehicles remains dedicated to providing multiple solutions to decarbonisation instead of solely focusing on BEVs. This includes a focus on hydrogen, hybrid, ride-sharing, and other mobility alternatives.

Neither Toyota nor Mitsubishi currently offer a fully electric vehicle in New Zealand. The Toyota bZ4x is due later this year as its first EV, while Mitsubishi is working to introduce four new EVs over the next five years.