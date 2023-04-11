Watch: Ford Mustang driver lucky to be alive after horror crash

The Mustang got hooked underneath the truck, getting dragged along the freeway before coming to rest.

The driver of a Ford Mustang GT in Anaheim, California, is lucky to be alive following a frightening crash with a large truck.

According to local reports, the crash took place on March 31. Circumstances around the cause of the crash are unclear, with footage and imagery of the wreckage only showing the aftermath.

Video captured by On Scene TV shows the Mustang crushed underneath the large truck’s cargo area, having been dragged along the road between the truck’s axles.

The incident, which also involved one other vehicle, ripped open the roof area of the Mustang, shattering each of the coupe’s windows in the process.

The lucky male driver managed to extract himself from the wrecked car, with On Scene TV reporting that they were evacuated from their car by onlookers prior to the arrival of the fire service, before being taken to hospital.

Stuff The incident shattered all of the Mustang’s windows, and ripped the roof off.

Video of the aftermath shows the Mustang being pulled out from under the truck. Skid marks can be seen showing how the car was dragged after it got tangled with the truck.

The Anaheim Fire Rescue Department and California Highway Patrol both attended the incident. The latter is investigating the incident’s cause.

Reports have speculated that the driver of the Mustang lost control prior to the accident.