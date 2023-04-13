Uber to invest $7.5 million in pushing its drivers toward EVs

Uber has announced it will invest $7.5 million into switching its drivers to electric vehicles.

Ride-sharing giant Uber has announced it will invest $7.5 million into New Zealand’s electric vehicle transition with a new subsidy programme for drivers.

Starting 1 July, the first 750 drivers with fully electric vehicles to put their hand up will be eligible for a 50% service fee discount up to $5000 per year over two years. At the same time, Uber will introduce Uber Green, which allows Kiwis to request hybrid or all-electric ride for the same price as UberX.

Service fees are the fees drivers pay Uber. The fees for eligible drivers in NZ will be cut in half from 28% to 14%, and the programme is a benefit for drivers using fully-electric vehicles. Reducing the service fees won’t result in a drop in fares for customers.

“New Zealand is at the forefront of greener rides for Uber globally, with the vast majority of rides already happening in a hybrid vehicle. But as we race toward our 2040 goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions altogether, we’re taking action to help even more driver partners go electric,” said Dom Taylor, Managing Director at Uber ANZ.

“We know one of the greatest barriers to making that switch is the upfront price of EVs. Now, between the Government’s EV uptake programmes and our new multi-year incentive for drivers, we’re hoping to see a steady stream of EVs come onto the Uber platform in the years ahead.”

According to the company, one EV on Uber can reduce emissions by four times compared to an average car owner.

Early internal data from Uber – the full model, analysis and assumptions will be released in the coming months – found that a typical internal combustion engine (ICE) ride-share vehicle will cost about $133,000 for five years of operation if bought new, or $120,000 if second hand. Meanwhile, a new hybrid costs $93,000 over the same five years ($77,000 second hand).

Supplied Daniel Pascoe is a Kiwi Uber driver already using an EV.

Finally, five years of operating a long-range BEV costs $72,000, while a short-range BEV costs $88,000 – the increase coming from more recharging stops. These figures do not include the service fee, which would further lower the running costs of an EV.

Unfortunately for fence-sitting drivers, an Uber spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that the scheme doesn’t help lower the costs of buying an EV.

“We know there are many factors that go into the total costs of car ownership, and while savings on service fees may not directly address the sticker prices of an EV, it is the greatest lever we have at Uber to help make the overall value proposition more attractive to more drivers.”