German firm slashes its electric car prices in NZ

The Mokka is one of the best looking plug-in Euro SUVs on NZ soil. And it’s now also the cheapest.

Opel New Zealand has announced that it has made major revisions to the pricing of its most celebrated fully electric model; the Mokka-e.

The company has carved a huge $8,625 out of the retail price of the flagship Mokka-e SRi, – matching the government’s Clean Car Discount rebate – making it $61,365 plus on-road costs.

The brand touts that this discount means that once customers factor in the additional $8,624 Clean Car rebate, the Mokka-e SRi can be had for $52,740 plus on-road costs.

The Opel Manta is coming back as an all-electric performance coupe.

This move, Opel New Zealand states, makes the model “New Zealand’s lowest priced top-spec, fully-electric car” with “the largest range (363km) when compared to others at the same price point”.

READ MORE:

* They've mastered EVs, now Chinese brands want to make sports cars

* MG's latest EV news leaves more questions than answers

* Pricing revealed for one of the most anticipated EVs of 2023

* Road test: Petrol or EV? We drive the new Opel Mokka



The Mokka-e comes with a 50kWh battery capable of 363km of travel to a charge on the WLTP cycle.

The price tweak does not apply to the entry-level $62,990 Mokka-e Life, which was only added to the Opel line-up last month. The offer is only a temporary one, too, set to last until the end of next month.

The change slots the Mokka-e right next to the likes of the BYD Atto 3 extended range and MG ZS EV long range, each priced at $62,490 and $64,990 respectively before rebate.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Mokka-e shares its platform and powertrain with the Peugeot e2008.

One brand that might have something to say about Opel’s claims around being the cheapest top-spec fully electric car in New Zealand is SsangYong.

Its Korando e-Motion EV is priced at $59,990 before rebate, and features a larger battery (61.5kWh to 50kWh) and is larger with a much bigger boot (551L to 310L). Both cars get dual screens, a full suite of safety tech, wireless charging, dual-zone climate, and a heated steering wheel.

Admittedly, the Opel has the better range figure. And it’s worth noting, too, that the e-Motion does not currently appear on the SsangYong New Zealand website.