German firm slashes its electric car prices in NZ
Opel New Zealand has announced that it has made major revisions to the pricing of its most celebrated fully electric model; the Mokka-e.
The company has carved a huge $8,625 out of the retail price of the flagship Mokka-e SRi, – matching the government’s Clean Car Discount rebate – making it $61,365 plus on-road costs.
The brand touts that this discount means that once customers factor in the additional $8,624 Clean Car rebate, the Mokka-e SRi can be had for $52,740 plus on-road costs.
This move, Opel New Zealand states, makes the model “New Zealand’s lowest priced top-spec, fully-electric car” with “the largest range (363km) when compared to others at the same price point”.
The Mokka-e comes with a 50kWh battery capable of 363km of travel to a charge on the WLTP cycle.
The price tweak does not apply to the entry-level $62,990 Mokka-e Life, which was only added to the Opel line-up last month. The offer is only a temporary one, too, set to last until the end of next month.
The change slots the Mokka-e right next to the likes of the BYD Atto 3 extended range and MG ZS EV long range, each priced at $62,490 and $64,990 respectively before rebate.
One brand that might have something to say about Opel’s claims around being the cheapest top-spec fully electric car in New Zealand is SsangYong.
Its Korando e-Motion EV is priced at $59,990 before rebate, and features a larger battery (61.5kWh to 50kWh) and is larger with a much bigger boot (551L to 310L). Both cars get dual screens, a full suite of safety tech, wireless charging, dual-zone climate, and a heated steering wheel.
Admittedly, the Opel has the better range figure. And it’s worth noting, too, that the e-Motion does not currently appear on the SsangYong New Zealand website.