Road test: Range Rover Sport P510e

RANGE ROVER SPORT P510E DYNAMIC HSE

Base price: $244,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band)

$244,900 (RightCar estimated Clean Car Programme fee/rebate: zero band) Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline six, 375kW/700Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 1.9L/100km, CO2 42g/km (source: RightCar)

3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline six, 375kW/700Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, combined economy 1.9L/100km, CO2 42g/km (source: RightCar) Vital statistics: 4946mm long, 2209mm wide, 1820mm high, 2997mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 647 litres, 22-inch alloy wheels.

4946mm long, 2209mm wide, 1820mm high, 2997mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 647 litres, 22-inch alloy wheels. Safety: Five stars (Source: ANCAP)

Five stars (Source: ANCAP) We like: Superb design inside and out, great powertrain, huge capability

Superb design inside and out, great powertrain, huge capability We don't like: Expensive, heavy.

We’ve already covered the Range Rover Sport a couple of times, once at the global launch in Spain and more recently on home turf in the South Island, but now we have a chance to see what the five-seat Rangey is like doing normal people stuff. Or, perhaps more accurately, the stuff it’ll spend 90% of its life doing.

OUTSIDE

Stuff The P510e variant of Range Rover Sport is, as we suspected, the one to get.

The new Sport isn’t a huge stylistic jump from the old model, with similarly shaped headlights and grilles. Both have been slimmed and narrowed as needed, with a more simple design in the DRLs and more horizontal strakes in the corner intakes. Those new headlights use 1.3 million ‘micromirrors’ that can shadow/block-out up to sixteen different objects and offer up to 500 metres of clear visibility.

There are new flush-mount doorhandles which extend and retract when you unlock and lock the car for better aerodynamics, while large 22-inch wheels fill the arches. A slightly sloping roofline extending into a small spoiler with a rising beltline gives the profile quite a sporty look... funnily enough.

Stuff Nearly five metres long and 2.2 metres wide, this isn’t a small vehicle. But, weirdly, it kind of feels like one.

Around the back is pretty minimal, with the rear lights using a new technology called surface LED (like OLED TVs) that are super bright and very red.

INSIDE

Stuff The twin digital screens of the old Sport were nice, but this interior is far nicer. And with (hopefully) fewer things to go wrong.

Inside is a 13.1-inch floating infotainment haptic screen with the latest Pivi Pro system and Alexa connectivity, a 1430-watt Meridian audio system that sounds as brilliant as you might expect, a rearview mirror that can switch to a camera feed of the rear (helpful if you’re going away and your stuff is blocking the mirror), and a 13.7-inch digital dash behind the steering wheel.

Thankfully, JLR designers (or should I just say Range Rover designers now?) have also done away with the second screen in favour of a handful of haptic buttons, two air-conditioning dials and a volume knob.

Seats are vegan leather which look and feels brilliant and there’s a huge amount of space. Which is unsurprising, considering the car is five metres long and 2.2 metres wide.

As I mentioned, the Range Rover Sport is a five-seater only this time around. That means folks wanting space for seven will have to buy a full-fat Range Rover, specifically the D350 HSE LWB, which starts at $254,900.

UNDER THE BONNET

Stuff More interesting than this piece of plastic is the battery, which is larger than a first-gen Nissan Leaf.

This Sport is the range-topper (not including the limited-to-the-first-year V8-powered First Edition), the P510e. That means it uses a 3.0-litre straight six along with an electric motor and a massive 38.2kWh battery to generate 375kW/700Nm of combined output. That’s a sizeable amount of power, but consider the fact the Range Rover Sport weighs north of 2.8 tonnes (before you add people and fuel).

Electric-only range is about 100km, which we achieved in the real world to little surprise, considering the battery is bigger than a first-gen Nissan Leaf’s. If you juice the battery before finding a charger, the Sport will effectively become a hybrid, dropping the engine out at low speeds and to coast. Fuel consumption is kept low as a result, measuring in the low threes after a day or so driving without battery charge.

This one also came with all-wheel steering, which is brilliant and a box I’d really recommend ticking as it’s not a default option. Three metres of wheelbase is a lot to navigate, and artificially shortening it by turning the rear wheels means you can actually get into tricky parks, not to mention getting back out again.

Stuff You can barely see the rear wheels turning, but you really feel it.

It’s not the briskest to 100kph, taking around 5.2 seconds. You can chalk that up to the mass. But at least that gives you time to appreciate the straight six sound before you need to back out.

An eight-speed automatic changes gears, refined in its operation, though it can be a bit lazy at times, even in Dynamic mode.

Switching from petrol to electric power and back is pretty seamless, only really noticeable when you stamp it from low speeds and the engine takes a second to kick in.

ON THE ROAD

Stuff The Sport is a genuinely good thing to drive, even when moving three tonnes of mass.

That rear-wheel steering system also makes a huge difference in the drive, regardless of where the road happens to be. Urban roads are easy to squeeze through, despite the Sport’s girth, and twistier open roads are surprisingly fun to attack.

When the speed drops, the opposite-turning axles mean the Sport feels about a third shorter than it actually is. It’s quite wild in how effective it is. Planting your foot on a straight has the nose of the SUV pointing up, a sight that doesn’t get old.

The steering is sharp too, making a nice pairing with the responsive chassis. You really wouldn’t believe this weighs as much as it does. Of course, physics means you will eventually hit understeer, so don’t get too absorbed by that ‘Sport’ badge – this is still a luxury SUV at the end of the day.

Stuff That badge means there’s a surprisingly high degree of off-road capability.

Being a Land Rover product it’s also plenty good at the bouncy stuff too. Better off-road modes, active suspension and clever cameras means there really aren’t many that places it can’t go. A better question is how far are you willing to push it?

VERDICT

But there’s the pesky matter of that price. A quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money, no matter how you cut it, so should you spend it on this?

After all, the BMW X5 is due a mid-life update in June, and the 360kW/700Nm xDrive50e plug-in hybrid already offers much of the Range Rover Sport’s power and on-road capabilities, with the claimed electric range set to be equalised for a price starting with a one. Porsche also offers the newly updated Cayenne E-Hybrid for under $200,000, which makes a combined 346kW/650Nm and (probably) the sportiest drive of the bunch.

But the Range Rover Sport has the two Germans trounced on sheer luxury and refinement, not to mention looks and outright power. And, if you want to sacrifice a bit in the way of specifications and power, there’s always the 324kW/620Nm plug-in P440e for $214,900...