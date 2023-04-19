Polestar's missing link has no rear window

This is the Polestar 4, a coupe-SUV set to launch early next year.

The latest offering from Swedish maker Polestar is the Polestar 4, a coupe-SUV slotting between the traditional SUV of the Polestar 3 and the upcoming sports sedan of the Polestar 5. Sort of.

According to Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, the 4 isn’t a 3 with a sloped roofline. “We have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupe that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience.” It is expected to sit between the Polestar 2 sedan and Polestar 3 SUV in size and price, despite being numerically higher than both.

It pulls aspects of the Precept concept in its design, which includes the interesting decision of eliminating the rear window entirely. According to the brand, this is to “enable a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience”. We’re used to small rear windows in some vehicles, but beyond stuff like cargo vans this is one of the first times we’ve seen a manufacturer go as far as to delete the window entirely.

Supplied There's no rear window here, with Polestar using a camera for rearward visibility instead.

A wide-angle rear-facing camera mounted on the roof projects a live feed into what would normally be the rearview mirror. According to Ingenlath, speaking at a roundtable with Australian media, “this an unconventional aesthetic that results out of that, which we feel is very interesting, great, new design.”

He went on to say a version of the windowless rear end will appear on the Polestar 5.

Moving on, the Polestar 4 measures 4839mm long, 2139mm wide and 1544mm high, with a 2999mm wheelbase. It rides on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform developed by Geely, shared with other Polestar models.

Polestar has shown the upcoming Polestar 3 properly for the first time.

Every model gets a full-length glass roof with optional electrochromic functionality to switch between opaque or transparent glass. Since there’s no rear window, the roof extends beyond the rear occupants’ heads. A secondary media and climate control screen is mounted between the front seats to enable rear occupant control.

The cabin, dominated by a Google-powered 15.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay support, uses a ‘soft tech’ design, with inspiration from the fashion and sportswear industries and an ethos for low-carbon materials.

A mono­material approach, first presented in the Polestar electric roadster concept in 2022, is applied to interior materials, where all layers of certain components are produced from the same base material. This allows them to be recycled more effectively and efficiently by eliminating the need for incompatible materials to be separated before recycling.

Supplied The interior doesn't stray far from the established Polestar design, but still looks great.

New interior materials include a tailored knit textile that consists of 100% recycled polyester, along with bio­attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare­ secured Nappa leather upholsteries.

As for performance, the Polestar 4 is the fastest vehicle from Polestar to date. A maximum output of 400kW/686Nm in dual motor versions means a 0-100kph sprint of 3.8 seconds. Dual motor models also get semi-active suspension.

It seems the Polestar 4 will offer two battery sizes, as it specifies “long-range models” as getting a 102kWh battery. Charge rates are up to 200kW on a DC connection.

Supplied Every model gets a glass roof which extends further back than usual.

The Long range Dual motor is being linked with a preliminary range target of up to 560km, helped by a disconnect clutch that can disengage the front motor when not needed to improve range and efficiency.

Polestar has also included two drive modes in the dual motor 4, Range and Performance. The former prioritises efficiency, adapting the powertrain to a calmer style and forces use of only the rear motor, while the latter sharpens powertrain response and engages both motors at all times. Single motor versions will be offered as well, with the Long range Single motor offering a 200kW/343Nm motor on the rear and a targeted range of up to 600km.

Expect a high level of safety with 12 cameras, one radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors all bundled into the Polestar 4.

Supplied Gold seatbelts indicate the Performance Pack has been applied.

Extra specification packs have been confirmed as well; the Plus Pack comprises comfort and technology upgrades, with the Plus Pro Pack adding a colour­coded body execution, the electrochromic glass roof and additional interior illumination. The Nappa Pack can be specified in addition to the Plus Pack, and includes animal welfare­-secured Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats. The Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist and its extended features.

Finally, the Performance Pack increases the performance look and driving experience of the Long range Dual motor version, with 22­inch wheels, 4­piston Brembo brakes, Polestar Engineered performance chassis tuning and Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts and valve caps. No word on extra power here though.

Production starts in November 2023, with an international launch set for early 2024. Full details on pricing and local availability will be confirmed next year, but initial indicative pricing kicks off at 60,000 Euros (NZ$106,031.70).