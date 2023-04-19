Ford set to bring fully electric Puma to New Zealand

Kiwi buyers looking for even more electric options will want to keep their eyes out for the fully electric Puma, set to hit production next year with a local launch sometime afterwards.

The electric Puma will join the Mustang Mach E and E-Transit Cargo, Courier and Custom as part of Ford’s EV line-up, as well as the Focus and Puma mild hybrids and Escape hybrid and plug-in hybrid in Ford’s wider electrified family.

Ford New Zealand’s electrification roadmap will continue to include many of the company’s already popular nameplates while also introducing new models that “will diversify and broaden its local vehicle range.”

Stuff We're yet to hear pricing and specifications, but the e-Puma could land before the end of 2024.

We don’t have specific arrival times, pricing or specification yet but considering Australia will get it before the end of 2024, we could see it here by around the same time.

READ MORE:

* Ford reveals new electric car, New Zealand to miss out

* Kiwi customers keen on Ford's first electric car

* Ford's van-shaped start to electrifying its New Zealand line up

* Ford to introduce mild-hybrid Puma next year



The mild-hybrid Puma retails for between $36,990 to $39,990, so factoring in the usual EV premium could see Ford join the $50k-$60k electric crowd, along with the BYD Atto 3, MG ZS EV and the upcoming MG4.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

Along with the e-Puma confirmation, Ford announced a rollout of on-site EV chargers with Singer Electric New Zealand. With Singer, Ford has finished building charging stations at its main dealership sites and is in the process adding charging facilities to dealer branches.

Installations include customer forecourt charging stations and charging capabilities in service areas. Singer will also provide customers with at home and business charging solutions.

For Ford customers on the road, Ford New Zealand has partnered with ChargeNet to ensure customers are equipped to plug into New Zealand’s largest EV charging network. A Ford RFID fob is supplied with the purchase of Ford EVs vehicle giving customers an easy way to sign up and access to the ChargeNet charging stations across New Zealand.