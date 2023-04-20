Ford Mustang Mach-E gunning for Tesla with mean new look

The Mach-E RTR looks almost like an internal combustion engine vehicle with that new grille decal.

The local launch of Ford’s all-new Mustang Mach-E is imminent. The dedicated plug-in will be the brand’s first electric vehicle offered in New Zealand, shaping up as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y.

In order to challenge the Model Y, the most popular EV in the country, Ford will have to pull out all the stops to make the Mach-E as appealing to the same consumer base as the Model Y. And that includes enthusiasts.

Having previously confirmed that it would offer the performance flagship Mustang Mach-E GT, Ford New Zealand has now confirmed another option for customers wanting something a little leaner and meaner.

New 20-inch flow formed wheels come wrapped in Continental EV rubber.

The brand has confirmed that it will offer the Mustang Mach-E RTR in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive form – a more muscular looking option for those wanting a bit more edge and presence from their Mach-E.

The RTR kit is referred to as a ‘Styling Pack’, meaning that the majority of its changes are cosmetic. It is effectively an add-on purchase for those purchasing a standard Mach-E, and as such isn’t available as an option on the quicker Mach-E GT.

RTR accessories and standalone special editions have been offered in New Zealand for several years, namely in the form of cosmetic and performance packages for Ford Mustang and Ranger models. Standing for ‘Ready to Rock’, RTR was founded by drifting champ Vaughn Gittin Jr and Kiai Ian Stewart.

Supplied RTR will be familiar with blue oval faithful, through models like the Mustang RTR Series 1.

The pack includes a plethora of RTR graphics and badges, including matte black side decals, fender and boot badges. Inside, the RTR gains a dash plaque and RTR floor mats. The biggest visual changes include the new 20-inch RTR Aero 5 wheels and a new grille decal that makes a surprising amount of difference to the Mach-E’s street presence.

The package is not sold as one with any performance benefits, but it’s worth noting that the larger wheel and Continental EV tyre package is larger than the standard stock on entry-level RWD variants. The lightweight ‘flow formed’ wheels may also provide an incremental performance benefit.

The package is priced at $9,000 including GST. This means a RWD Mach-E RTR comes in at a price of $88,990, and an AWD Mach-E RTR will set you back $118,990. For reference, the flagship Mach-E GT is priced from $124,990.

As previously reported, the 198kW/430Nm RWD Mach-E comes with a 75.7kWh battery, good for a claimed range of 440km. The 258kW/560Nm AWD Mach-E gets a larger 98.7kWh battery pack and the best range of the line-up, at 550km on the WLTP cycle.

Lastly, there’s the Mach-E GT AWD; the most powerful model of the range, packing 358kW of power, 860Nm of torque, and using the same 98.7kWh batter to achieve a claimed range of 490km.

The Mach-E RTR will make its public debut at this weekend’s Ellerslie Classic Car Show on May 23, as part of Ford and CTB Perforance’s display. The show had been scheduled to go ahead in February, but was postponed to April due to Cyclone Gabrielle.