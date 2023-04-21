Kiwi-built carbon-tracking smart electric car charger debuts

Genesis and Evnex have teamed up to remove EV charging 'pain points' with new technology.

Evnex, the Christchurch-based builder of smart electric vehicle chargers, has revealed its newest model, the E2.

The E2 is the first commercial offering of its type to offer carbon monitoring tools outside the US and Europe. This means it can access live data to measure the electricity grid’s carbon intensity and update users so they can see how much carbon is being emitted to charge their car. It can also figure out if the power is being generated by hydro, wind, solar, gas or coal.

“An EV isn’t a zero-emission car if fossil fuels are burnt to power it. Clean charging - using electricity generated from renewable sources - enables drivers to reduce their footprint and take better care of the climate. As New Zealand’s EV fleet grows, we should charge EVs using clean energy to fully maximise their impact,” said Ed Harvey, Evnex founder and CEO.

Supplied The Evnex E2 can figure out how much CO2 is being emitted to charge your car.

While more than 80% of New Zealand’s energy comes from renewable sources – in fact, in the last quarter of 2022, hydro dams, geothermal plants, wind and solar farms provided 94.7% of all power – this percentage fluctuates depending on demand.

Evnex uses data from Energy Market Services, which provides carbon intensity information every 30 minutes. It then tracks charging against these periods, which provides an overall measure of charging emissions.

Supplied The app can also show where the energy is coming from - solar, hydro, coal or anything in between.

“People can see exactly where their power is coming from and make real-time decisions to pause or even defer charging if more energy than usual is being produced from fossil fuels. Looking forward, we are hoping to use the data we gather to automate charging, so it happens when electricity is at its cleanest.

“Alongside real-time data, the new technology provides valuable long-term insights into carbon use. As a result, we believe this can directly reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. We want to empower drivers to alter their charging behaviour and minimise the unnecessary carbon footprint generated when EVs are charged with gas or coal-generated electricity.”

Two years in development, Evnex’s new E2 charger is NZ-made and made from 70% bio-circular plastic. It has a power rating of 7.4kW and comes with a five-metre tethered cable. It also has a ‘Charge Now’ function which enables users to override pre-set charging schedules with the tap of a finger rather than logging into an app on their phone.