More than 1,000 Toyota Corollas recalled over fire risk

Selected Corollas built between 2015 and 2017 have a starter motor vulnerability, says Toyota New Zealand.

Toyota New Zealand has issued a recall notice for selected iterations of its ever popular Corolla over a potential starter motor issue that can lead to an elevated risk of fire.

A total of 1300 Corollas are to be affected by the recall.

Specifically, the recall calls on models built between March 2015 and August 2017, fitted with Toyota’s ‘2NR-FKE’ 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Owners of impacted models are set to receive a letter from the marque.

According to the notice, affected Corollas feature a vulnerability in the way their starter motor is fastened that can lead to failure of the unit. Repeated attempts to get failed units to function can lead to overheating and potentially fire.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a 2NR-FKE, and due to an improper tightening of the starter motor through bolts, they may loosen over time,” reads the notice.

“This can cause misalignment of the starter internal components and reduce starter output over time until it cannot start the engine.

“In this condition, repeatedly engaging the starter to try to start the engine could cause the wire harness to overheat, damaging the wire insulation, potentially producing smoke and leading to a fire.”

SUPPLIED Corolla meets... cross? The all-new Corolla Cross SUV is coming here and will bulk up Toyota's SUV range even more.

In a statement published to its website yesterday, Toyota New Zealand clarified that the recall is a “precautionary measure” that “will be completed free of charge by Toyota stores. This work will take approximately 1.0 hours to complete”.

The notice adds that those wanting further clarification over whether their car is affected by the recall can contact Toyota's Customer Dialogue Centre.

Stuff The new Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch launched locally last month.

The Toyota 2NR-FKE engine wasn’t only offered in Corollas. It appeared in other Toyotas, too. Locally, it notably features in selected Porte and Sienta imports from Japan. It is unclear whether these models feature the same fault.

The 2NR-FKE engine was phased out of the Corolla line-up in 2018 as part of the launch of the (at the time) all-new TNGA-based current Corolla. It came with a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid.

The 2.0-litre pure petrol engine was phased out of the local Corolla line-up last year, with all models (barring the flagship GR hot hatch) now powered by the 1.8-litre hybrid.