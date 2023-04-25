Ford confirms plans to build popular Ranger ute in China

It is unclear whether the Raptor variant will be included in Ford’s Chinese production plans.

One of Ford’s most popular models Down Under will soon join the manufacturer’s Chinese-made ranks.

The blue oval has confirmed that it will soon produce the Ranger ute in China for the Chinese market – the Ranger having not been offered there previously.

The news was announced at the Shanghai Auto Show, with Ford teasing that the single and double-cab pick-up would be in Chinese showrooms “soon”. It did not confirm where in China it would be making the Ranger.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X has been revealed to bridge the gap between the standard Wildtrak and the mighty Raptor.

The Ranger is already made in several different countries. China is the second Asian nation that produces the pick-up, following in the footsteps of Thailand. Rangers are also made in South Africa, Vietnam, and North America.

READ MORE:

* There's a new Ranger in town

* Ford debuts adventurous new SUV with a familiar name

* Five Things: The best utes you can buy

* Road test review: Ford Ranger RTR



Curiously, the announcement means that China will get its hands on the new Ranger before North America will, with the latter still producing the outgoing generation of Ranger ute.

Supplied Ford already produces the Everest, a Ranger-based SUV, in China.

New Zealand’s Rangers have always been sourced from Thailand, which produces the majority of utes sold here including the Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT-50, Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, and more.

Don’t expect to see Rangers made in China appearing in local Ford showrooms soon, though. Quizzed by Stuff, a Ford New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that Chinese-made Rangers will not be offered here.

Along with building the Ranger in China, Ford has indicated that it will also start building Ranger accessories specific to the Chinese market.