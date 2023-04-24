Mazda tackles carbon 'ute tax' with new low-CO2 pick-up

Mazda has introduced a new lower-emitting 1.9-litre engine variant to its BT-50 ute line-up.

Mazda New Zealand has confirmed a new ‘small block’ engine option for those wanting a ute with a smaller carbon footprint than most, and a reduced Clean Car Discount fee to match.

The brand announced late last week that customers will soon be able to grab its BT-50 double-cab pick-up with a smaller, lower-emissions 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine.

Mazda states that the engine is a class leader in terms of CO2 output. They note that the 1.9 puts out 205g/km of CO2 on the 3P-WLTP cycle, making it “the lowest CO2 of any diesel-powered double cab ute in the New Zealand market”.

For reference, the standard 3.0-litre turbo-diesel BT-50 produces 238g/km of CO2. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo in the Ford Ranger produces 218g/km. And Toyota’s 2.8-litre turbo-diesel in the Hilux produces 227g/km.

Mazda does not quote an exact Clean Car Discount fee amount for the new 1.9-litre option, but the Rightcar website estimates that it will attract a $1,092 fee – less than half of the $2,530 associated with the 3.0-litre flagship BT-50.

Stuff The 1.9-litre BT-50’s Clean Car fee is less than half that of its 3.0-litre sibling.

“Customers will welcome the low CO2 output and economical nature of this new 1.9L powertrain as well as the considerably lower CCD fee,” says David Hodge, Managing Director Mazda New Zealand.

“We believe that these factors are becoming a more important consideration for buyers.”

Mazda’s move follows on from Toyota New Zealand’s confirmation that it would aim to cap the amount of Hilux utes it registers nationally in an effort to reduce the carbon averages of its fleet, and LDV’s introduction of the country’s first fully electric ute in late 2022; the eT60.

Supplied The Mazda MX-30 is currently Mazda’s only plug-in model, although PHEV versions of the CX-60 and CX-90 are on the way.

The new-to-New-Zealand 1.9-litre engine has been offered in other overseas markets alongside the 3.0-litre for several years, with Mazda New Zealand having previously downplayed the smaller engine to media.

The 110kW/350Nm unit unsurprisingly packs slightly less towing capability than its 3.0-litre sibling, rated to tow 3,000kg braked – some 500kg less than the flagship. The model gets a superior payload rating, though, being rated for up to 1,150kg.

The improved payload stems from the 1.9-litre BT-50’s spec selection. There is no four-wheel drive option available, with all 1.9s instead being purely rear-wheel drive.

The 1.9-litre engine can be had in either a double-cab GSX or GTX, each priced at $48,780 and $52,740, respectively. Both models feature a wellside tray, with no single- or supercab models on the menu.

Mazda notes that both models have received a suspension update “to improve the ride quality of the vehicle, particularly when unladen”, while still “enabling appropriate levels of payload to be carried with ease”.

Each variant boasts Mazda’s recent 5-star ANCAP safety rating; a relative rarity in the ute segment, with only the Isuzu D-Max and Ford Ranger equalling the BT-50 with an ANCAP rating that’s from 2022 or newer.