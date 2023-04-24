Toyota named as NZ's most trusted car brand for 18th year running

Toyota currently holds the top spot as the country’s most popular car brand. Now, it’s also been crowned the most trusted ... again.

For the 18th year on the trot, Toyota New Zealand has been named as New Zealand’s most trusted car brand by the Reader’s Digest Awards for 2023.

Toyota was the only car firm to crack the top 20 most trusted brands, ranking in sixth behind Resene, Canon, Mitre 10, St John Ambulance, and overall winners Whittaker’s.

Mazda New Zealand and Nissan New Zealand were ranked second and third in the Cars category.

Stuff Toyota’s nearest rivals were Mazda and Nissan, with both of the latter earning a ‘Highly Commended’ label.

Reader’s Digest generated its results after engaging Catalyst Consultancy and Research to survey 1,700 New Zealanders, collating their opinions on the country’s biggest brands across 71 different categories.

READ MORE:

* Toyota NZ CEO calls out govt over Clean Car policies

* Toyota the most Googled car brand for the fifth year running

* Whittaker's still New Zealand's most trusted brand

* Toyota was the most searched car brand in 2021



“Trust is a unique and complex component of our brand,” said Toyota New Zealand chief executive Neeraj Lala.

“It is built on many facets of our business – our deep community connections through our Toyota Store network from Whangarei to Invercargill; our commitment to operating in a sustainable way; and our determination to ensure all kiwis have access to affordable, reliable, and functional mobility.

“We have experienced many challenges with supply shortages and vehicle delays over the past year and I continue to be enormously grateful to the thousands of Toyota customers for their continued loyalty and trust.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Toyota New Zealand’s community outreach extends further than most other brands, including things like the company’s annual Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival.

Toyota’s new vehicle division wasn’t the company’s only star. Its Toyota Signature Class used-vehicle division also scored accolades, topping the Manufacturer Used Car category ahead of Volkswagen New Zealand and Honda Certified Used Cars.

“We have recently seen a greater interest in Signature Class as used car buyers seek out good value and exceptional quality. Signature Class sources only high-quality hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric Toyotas and refurbishes them at our Thames facility,” added Lala.

Avis was named the country’s most trusted car rental company, over Hertz and Budget. And AA Insurance was named the most trusted company for General Insurance, over Ami and State.

Supplied Toyota New Zealand CEO Neeraj Lala.

In the Used Vehicle Dealerships category, Turners Cars took the win over Enterprise Motor Group and 2 Cheap Cars. And it was Bridgestone that took the win in the tyre category, beating Firestone and Michelin.

“The innovation and customer-focus of the winning brands have paid off,” said Reader’s Digest editor-in-chief Louise Waterson.

“Coming out of the pandemic years and head-first into a period of high inflation, has encouraged the best brands to regroup and work even harder to secure customer trust by pursuing innovation that reflects the ever-changing needs of their customers.”