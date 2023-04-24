Watch: Spectators fight on the road moments before WRC car flies past

A fight in the middle of the road on Sunday led to a tense near miss at the latest round of the World Rally Championship.

The World Rally Championship has some of the most passionate fans in all of motorsports – a fact best underlined by the lengths that some punters go to getting as close to the action as possible in the middle of each stage.

But, it is possible to get too close to the action, as a group of spectators from the weekend’s Rally Croatia event found out over the weekend.

A video has been published on social media showing a fight breaking out next to a live WRC stage. It’s been reported that the video’s events took place on Sunday.

It’s unknown what caused the scrap, but at its peak there were 10 people all on the tarmac at once, including two fighting spectators, three security staff, and several other spectators appearing to be trying to break up the fight.

Several other spectators in the background can be heard shouting “auto!”, as the next car in the stage rockets towards the scene.

The fight was eventually stopped by security and everyone ushered off the racing surface a mere 10 seconds before the Toyota GR Yaris Hybrid 1 factory entry of Sebasiten Ogier flew past, airborne, at full speed.

A different Toyota, that of GR Yaris of Welshman Elfyn Evans, won the rally.

Spectator conduct at WRC events has long been a topic of discussion. Much of this relates back to the sport’s halcyon Group B era, which would often see huge mosh pits of fans crowd each stage, only moving out of the path of drivers at the last possible moment.

The expansive nature rallying, with its huge wide open venues makes it one of the most difficult sporting codes to manage spectators.

The close call comes off the back of the shock fatal testing crash of Hyundai Motorsport factory driver Craig Breen, with the popular affable Irishman becoming the first WRC competitor to die in a rally crash since 2006.

The emotional Croatian event saw numerous teams pay tribute to Breen. His Hyundai squad campaigned new Ireland-themed liveries across its entries, whilst the brand’s fierce rivals at Toyota decided that just two of its four entries would be nominated to score points.