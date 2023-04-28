From Marton to Japan: Kiwi racer takes international leap

Ngatoa hopes that local form in Formula Regional machinery will translate to speed overseas in the same cars.

New Zealand’s Kaleb Ngatoa is set to become the next race driver from our shores to take on the Japanese open-wheel motorsport circuit.

It’s been confirmed that the former Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship and Australian S5000 racer will compete in next month’s round of the Formula Regional Japanese Championship at Suzuka Circuit on May 12-14.

New Zealand’s presence in Japanese motorsport has grown exponentially in recent years via the success of Nick Cassidy, who eventually won the Super GT touring car and Super Formula championship titles before graduating to FIA Formula E.

In Cassidy’s absence, another Kiwi now competes in Super Formula – Liam Lawson. Lawson won on debut in the series earlier this month, and currently sits third in the points standings.

Inevitably, the 21-year-old Ngatoa won’t be the only New Zealander on the grid at Suzuka. Formula Regional Oceania sparring partner Liam Sceats will also be there, having earned a pair of top-five results at the season opener.

“Japan has always had a super competitive motorsport scene, especially with single-seaters. They’ve got a really good Formula Regional series and an established pathway with Super Formula right at the top acting as a proving ground of Formula 1,” said Ngatoa.

“I’m really excited to be able to follow and build on what Nick and Liam have done in Japan to ultimately better myself and progress my career.”

It won’t be the first time Ngatoa, a native of Marton near Palmerston North, has raced outside of Australasia. He has competed in Formula Regional USA – a stepping stone series for young drivers wanting to pave a way to a seat in IndyCar.

Ngatoa’s progress in Japan will be overseen by two of the most influential names in New Zealand circuit racing; Steve Horne and Mark Pilcher. The pair lead M2 Competition Management.

Horne is a former IndyCar team owner and Supercars commission chair, and Pilcher operates one of the most successful local circuit racing teams, M2 Competition; playing a significant role in local campaigns of Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, and more.