Korean carmakers just can't stop winning international awards

Once a haven for internal combustion engine vehicles, this year’s World Performance Car gong went to Kia’s fully electric EV6 GT.

Once considered the absolute minnows of the motoring industry, Korean cars – particularly those sporting a Kia or Hyundai badge – are now hot property amongst customers and critics alike.

It’s a tale that’s been well told. Japanese carmakers that traversed the industry through the ‘60s and ‘70s were titans by the ‘80s, outperforming brands that once considered them a laughingstock.

Korean manufacturers went through the same evolution around the time of the new millennium. Nowadays, it’s Chinese brands like MG, BYD, and GWM that are surging, often eclipsing household names on the monthly local registration charts.

Supplied The Kia Niro scooped both the World Women’s Car of the Year title and the Red Dot Design title earlier this year.

The growing success and hype around cars from Korea is backed up not only by commercial success, but also by a slew of awards from independent publications around the world.

On the Kia side, its new electric rocket ship – the EV6 GT – claimed the World Car Awards’ World Performance Car for 2023 award earlier this month. The brand also claimed the prize of ‘Best Manufacturer’ at this week’s Autocar UK Awards.

These accolades follow the Kia Niro’s naming as Red Dot Design Award winner earlier this month, and being crowned the ‘supreme winner’ of World Women’s Car of the Year in March. The EV6 also earned the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year’s (NACTOY) Best SUV gong in January.

Supplied The Ioniq 6 is coming as a swoopy, retro Model 3 competitor.

Over the fence at Hyundai, its new Ioniq 6 was a revelation at the World Car of the Year awards, snapping up the World Electric Vehicle class win, the World Car Design of the Year crown, and the outright World Car of the Year title.

The victories underline the way the global carmaker hierarchy has shifted over the last five years. With Kia and Hyundai being better positioned than their Japanese peers to tackle the transition to electrification, that hierarchy could tip further in their collective favour.

Kia president and CEO Ho Sung Song said of the Autocar UK win that it provides a strong foundation for the brand’s next new product launch; the EV9 three-row electric SUV.

Supplied Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 ‘streamliner’ launches in New Zealand next month.

“It is immensely gratifying to have the dedication, talent, and achievements of everyone at Kia recognised by the Autocar judges with the presentation of the ‘Best Manufacturer 2023’ award,” said Song.

“The following months will be equally pivotal for Kia as we introduce the EV9, our flagship all-electric SUV, to the global market, and continue our mission to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider by delivering ‘Movement that Inspires’.”

Of the brand’s World Performance Car win, Song said that it was “a tremendous honour”.

Stuff Kia’s next big launch is the (also big) EV9 three-row EV.

“As Kia transforms to become a world-leading sustainable solutions provider, we are leaving no stone unturned to create vehicles which deliver exceptional practicality while also inspiring customers through their ingenuity, technology, and design,” the CEO said.

“This latest prestigious accolade provides further confirmation of the success of our strategy.”

For Hyundai, its WCOTY triumph with the Ioniq 6 was its second win on the trot, following on from the Ioniq 5’s WCOTY win 12 months prior.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honour two years in a row, which recognises the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like IONIQ 6 to market,” said Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai president and CEO.

Supplied The Hyundai Ioniq 5 won last year’s World Car of the Year grand prize.

“This honour reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provider,” he added.

In 2022, Kia was one step short of making it onto the podium of New Zealand’s most popular new-vehicle brands, ending the year with 11,170 local registrations to sit fourth, between Ford in third and Suzuki in fifth. Hyundai one was spot behind, in sixth.

Both brands appear to be on the rise in 2023. From January to March, 3,157 new Kias have been registered – enough to place the marque in third behind Toyota and Ford. Hyundai, meanwhile, is fifth with 2,513 registrations.