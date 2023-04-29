Last of the breed: Porsche's Cayenne Platinum Edition tested

Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition

Base price: $161,800 (RightCar estimated Clean Car fee $2,702.50)

$161,800 (RightCar estimated Clean Car fee $2,702.50) Powertrain and economy: 3.0-litre V6 turbo, 250kW/450Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, 9.2L/100km, economy 9.2L/100km (claimed), CO2 209g/km

3.0-litre V6 turbo, 250kW/450Nm, 8-speed automatic, AWD, 9.2L/100km, economy 9.2L/100km (claimed), CO2 209g/km Vital statistics: 4,930mm long, 1,983mm wide, 1,698mm tall, 2,895mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 745 litres, towing capacity 3,500kg (braked)

4,930mm long, 1,983mm wide, 1,698mm tall, 2,895mm wheelbase, luggage capacity 745 litres, towing capacity 3,500kg (braked) We like: Fabulous to drive, neatly finished, doesn’t feel like a tarted-up base model

Fabulous to drive, neatly finished, doesn’t feel like a tarted-up base model We don’t like: A little dated inside, new one just around the corner

The Porsche Cayenne turns 20 this year. It’s fair to say that many of the model’s early critics, confused as to why Germany’s most recognisable sports car company would go down the route of making a family SUV, have eaten several generous servings of humble pie by this point.

The pioneering Cayenne and the performance SUVs it helped inspire from the likes of Lamborghini, Maserati, and soon Ferrari aren’t likely to become the next generation’s poster cars. But, there’s little doubt that they have played a significant role in keeping these brands afloat with their immense, unstoppable popularity.

Ahead of the arrival of the next-gen Cayenne, we were given a chance to drive the last of the outgoing third-gen models; the Platinum Edition.

Stuff It may be five years old, but the current Cayenne still looks lovely.

OUTSIDE

Porsche regulars will have already spotted that the Platinum Edition – priced $8,000 more than the standard Cayenne it’s based on – is essentially a ‘farewell’ package designed to help get the last-gen model out the door before the shiny new generation arrives. Although admittedly, it’s a more comprehensive pack than some of the others we’ve seen over the years.

As far as the exterior is concerned, the Platinum Edition’s big scalp are those stunning 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels. This is, in essence, a decorated ‘base’ Cayenne – but the way these wheels elevate the Cayenne’s street presence you’d be forgiven for thinking you were looking at something like a Cayenne S.

The Platinum Edition adds some other neat touches, too. Satin slats in the grille, blackened exhaust pipe extensions and window frames, and Porsche lettering in the full-width light bar around the back.

Porsche has given the Macan an update before the model goes fully electric. Don't worry though, the combustion version will still sell alongside.

It’s all very subtle and tasteful, complimenting a premium SUV that remains one of the most sleek and handsome in class. Porsche’s original stab at the Cayenne rightly copped its share of criticism over what appeared to be a slapped together design.

Porsche, stubbornly but perhaps rightly, never took the model back to the drawing board. The current Cayenne (and the forthcoming facelift) share plenty of similarities to the original Cayenne, from proportions to details.

They’re clear siblings, but little changes introduced with the current gen – like the more sculpted doors, lower roofline, and larger front intakes – make it undeniably pretty when compared to its peers.

Stuff It’s functional and familiar inside the Cayenne, with impeccable build quality.

INSIDE

The Platinum Edition touches continue inside, most obviously starting with the branded brushed metallic sill plates that greet you every time you hop in. Occupants are reminded they’re in the Platinum every time they strap in, too, thanks to the bright gray ‘Crayon’ seat belts.

There’s other little additives, too, like the Sport Chrono-style analogue clock that sits on top of the dash, memory bucket seats, and Porsche insignia on the headrests. There’s a few neat spec bumps, too, like the inclusion of a gaping panoramic sunroof and an uprated Bose sound system.

These tweaks sit atop an interior made to Porsche’s classic minimalist tilt,. Anyone who’s been in a Cayenne in the last five years or so will be instantly familiar with what they see here, from the unique combined analogue-digital cluster, to the stellar fit and finish, to the 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Stuff The functions around the gearknob can be difficult to find and use while driving.

It’s all quite functional, apart from the finicky haptic controls surrounding the old-school gear lever. Room in the second row plenty adult friendly, and the boot can host up to 745 litres of luggage (more than double that if the back seats are folded flat).

Within the Porsche family and amongst the brand’s dedicated disciples, the Cayenne’s function-over-form cabin still looks mighty smart. But I suspect that some potential customers, particularly those who have just stepped out of more futuristic looking alternatives (like an Audi Q8 perhaps) might be a little underwhelmed.

Stuff Love a full-width rear light bar ...

UNDER THE BONNET

Being based on the most affordable Cayenne variant means the Platinum comes equipped with a single-turbo 3.0-litre V6 developing 250kW/450Nm, paired to an 8-speed tiptronic.

Porsche has shot for versatility here. The 3.0 is plenty quick, capable of hurling this rather large bus to 100kph in 6.2 seconds – about as quick as a Hyundai i20 N. It’s also quite a formidable towing device, rated to lug up to 3500kg braked. Much more than the 2000kg you get from the Macan.

It would be nice if Porsche offered electrified powertrain options right down to the base model (the e-Hybrid is based on the same 3.0-litre), but I suspect that those shopping in this stratosphere wanting a little bit of electric oomph are will have no problem justifying the extra outlay.

Stuff The Platinum’s blackened highlights make it look quite sinister.

ON THE ROAD

How does it drive? Well, it’s a Cayenne. There’s a Porsche badge on it. It drives pretty dang fantastic.

I recognise that this isn’t one of those fancied S or or Turbo models. Doesn’t matter. After driving a string of reasonably straightforward SUVs, the feeling of guiding the Cayenne through a neat piece of road was enormously refreshing.

There’s a caveat to mention here. This test Platinum Edition had a handful of optional extras thrown in that no double influenced its back-road abilities; namely the adjustable air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system – a $4,190 option. Ouch.

Stuff Did we mention how much we like these wheels?

Regardless, it’s not hard to see why the Cayenne owns a robust reputation as a sweet steer. Its rack is quick and precise, making it very easy to place wherever you want on tricky roads. Body roll is next to non-existent (thanks PASM), which is a remarkable thought for a big SUV.

The powertrain is capable and the transmission slick. Sounds nice at the top end, too. But the 3.0-litre feels like a unit geared more towards refinement than outright thrills. In a premium wagon like this, there’s really nothing wrong with that.

For those wanting more brutal propulsion, there’s always the S.

Stuff The 250kW/450Nm V6 is quick, but it’s happiest playing the role of luxury cruiser.

VERDICT

It’s been here five years, but the (soon to be outgoing) third-gen Cayenne is still a worthy contender for anyone shopping in the constantly growing luxo-wagon space, and the Platinum Edition is a fitting send-off. If you can get your hands on one, great. But if you can’t, remember that a new one is just around the corner.

Bonus images

Stuff Non-integrated clocks in cars, a feature that seems to be on its last legs.

Stuff The updated Cayenne’s exterior styling is more evolution than revolution, with the biggest changes taking place inside and underneath.