New ute scores 5 star safety rating, German hatch misses out

The first of the new Amaroks have already been spotted in New Zealand.

The all-new Volkswagen Amarok and Opel Astra, two models both debuting in New Zealand next month, have been given safety ratings by independent crash testing group ANCAP – the Amarok scoring a coveted five-star rating, and the Astra having to settle for four stars.

The Amarok’s achievement makes it one of the few utes on the market with a current top ANCAP rating, matched only by the likes of the Mazda BT-50, Isuzu D-Max, GWM Cannon, and its Ford Ranger blood brother.

Changes to the way ANCAP rates its vehicles have meant that several popular ute models, including the Mitsubishi Triton and Nissan Navara, have had their five star ANCAP safety ratings phased out.

The Amarok scored 86% in Adult Occupant Protection, 93% in Child Occupant Protection, 74% in Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 83% in Safety Assist.

In a release, ANCAP gives specific praise to the Amarok’s child safety chops, although it noted the lack of a top tether anchorage in for the central seat in the second row, adding that this would not be an ideal place to instal a child’s seat.

“The dual cab ute segment is always very competitive, and this five-star rating now elevates the VW Amarok in line with its contemporary peers,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer Carla Hoorweg.

The Astra’s four-star rating echoes the rating it was given by Euro NCAP in 2022, albeit with a couple of very slight differences in the numeric details.

The electrified German hatchback earned 83% in Adult Occupant Protection, 84% in Child Occupant Protection, 67% in Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 66% in Safety Assist.

ANCAP makes specific mention that the Astra was given a ‘marginal’ rating for its front seats chest protection, its prevention of excursion, and autonomous emergency braking.

Stuff The Astra’s return ends a brief local hiatus for the nameplate.

Local pricing and some spec aspects for the Astra were confirmed last week, with the pure petrol grade start at $49,990. Pricing for the plug-in hybrid has yet to be confirmed.

The Astra’s rating mirrors that of the four star Opel Mokka. The Mokka tested worse than the Astra, earning 76%, 77%, 58%, and 65% for Adult Occupant and Child Protection, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist.