A Nissan Skyline just sold for a ridiculous amount of money

Those who have been watching used car prices sliding rather quickly in the wrong direction over the past couple of years, particularly Japanese sports cars from the 1990s and early 2000s, may not be surprised to hear that Nissan Skyline GT-R prices are now well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There are a few reasons for this – they’re manual rear/all-wheel drive sports cars with overengineered powertrains, US enthusiasts are driving demand as they can now import many of the cars to drive on their roads as they pass the 25-year import rule, and more than a fair few have been wrapped around trees and sent into ditches after some exuberant driving.

That means there aren’t many left, and those that have survived this long without being crashed, exported or half turned into a drift car are a rarity. And that’s before we get into the genuinely rare cars.

SUPPLIED Nissan and Gibson Motorsport recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their historic Australian Touring Car championships and Bathurst wins.

A quick look on Trade Me reveals a low-km 1990 GT-R Nismo edition asking $295,000 and a similarly fresh 2001 GT-R V-Spec II with a price of $299,990. Wikipedia says 560 of those Nismos were built, while 1855 V-Spec IIs came out of the factory. The most expensive model in New Zealand is another R34 V-Spec II with 21,000km, this one with a sticker reading $349,000.

Now, how about a version of the R33 generation Skyline GT-R of which only 44 exist? That would be the mighty 400R, a special race-inspired model that boasts a Nismo-massaged enlarged 2.8-litre, twin-turbo inline-six engine producing 298kW/470Nm, all-wheel drive, an active limited-slip rear differential and major cosmetic upgrades. It’ll hit 100kph in around four seconds, which is fast even by today’s standards.

Lecha Kouri via Instagram Not only is one of 44 400R in the world, but it’s the only one finished in Champion Blue, and the only one to be based on the LM Limited.

One of these sold back in February for a record price of 130 million yen, or about NZ$1.5 million. That record only lasted a few months, as another 400R sold to an Australian collector last week for an “undisclosed new world record” sum. Doing some quick maths, this example must have changed hands for somewhere north of $1.6 million.

This 400R is even more special as well, as it is allegedly the only LM Limited GT-R (yet another special edition, this one getting a special front lip, brake cooling ducts and rear wing but retaining the factory powertrain) to be converted to 400R spec by Nismo, and the only 400R painted in Champion Blue from the factory.

According to an Instagram post from the buyer, Lecha Kouri, the one-of-one 400R will be sent to Nissan’s Omori factory in Japan to be checked over by the car-maker before it is delivered to Australia.