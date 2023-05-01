NZ's cheapest electric car now even more tempting

The ZS EV’s cheapest variant does not benefit from the rebates. But, the more loaded Essence is.

MG Motor New Zealand has confirmed that, for a limited time, it will be offering an added ‘rebate top-up’ on selected plug-in hybrid and EV models.

The rebate is an additional $2,000. When added with the government’s current $8,625 Clean Car Discount rebate, it means a total rebate amount of $10,625 on EVs and $7,750 on PHEVs.

The rebate will only be offered for the duration of June.

The rebate does not include the entry-level MG ZS EV, meaning that the popular electric crossover’s $49,990 base price still remains tied as cheapest in the country with that of the GWM Ora Cat.

The flagship Essence trim level, in both its $53,990 standard range and $64,990 long range formats, however, is eligible for the rebate. The other model that is eligible is the HS PHEV in both its $52,990 Excite and $56,990 Essence form.

The ZS Essence’s added kit relative to the entry-level variant includes its panoramic sunroof, wireless device charging, heated front seats, and roof rails.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff An update on Stuff’s MG ZS EV long-termer will be published later this week.

With the rebate and Clean Car Discount actioned, a customer can now get their hands on a ZS EV Essence for as little as $43,365 plus on-road costs, or the larger HS PHEV Excite for $45,240 plus on-road costs.

MG has also confirmed a $500 rebate for its Aurora Charge Hub home charging units, redeemable if the unit is purchased within six months of a vehicle purchase.

“There has been incredible interest in the MG range of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles and we want to further encourage and incentivise motorists to make the switch to clean driving,” said Patrick Bourke, MG NZ Country Manager.

“Our ZS EV and HS PHEV offer unparalleled levels of value which is enhanced even further by this special offer. [...] This represents a compelling opportunity for people to take charge and make the switch to emissions-free motoring.”

Supplieds The MG HS PHEV might look a lot the ZS, but competes in a larger size class.

The MG rebates follow announcements of similar temporary discounts made by other brands in April.

Last week, Ford New Zealand confirmed it would be temporarily reducing the prices of its Escape plug-in hybrid. In the same week, Audi confirmed significant discounts to its e-tron SUV line-up.

Earlier in April, Opel confirmed temporary price cuts on its Mokka-e compact crossover. And at the beginning of the month, Tesla rolled out its latest discount on Model 3 and Model Y stock following a spate of discounts earlier in the year and late last year.

Audi listed its discounts as being a ‘run out’ offer, while Tesla’s prices have always fluctuated wildly.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff MG isn’t the only brand issuing discounts. Opel, Ford, Audi, and Tesla have all announced discounts of their own on plug-in models.

The discounts come as speculation grows that the government is set to trim down the Clean Car Discount’s rebate size, following industry unrest over the lack of balance between how much money the scheme pays out versus how much it claims back from high-emitting vehicles.

The chief executive officers of both Suzuki New Zealand and Toyota New Zealand have said that they expect the government to stop offering rebates to hybrid vehicles and low-emitting internal combustion engine vehicles in order to cut costs.

The government could also opt to lower the rebate figures for PHEVs and EVs. Currently, new examples of the former are eligible for a $5,750 rebate, whilst the latter can claim a $8,635 rebate.