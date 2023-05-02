Chinese carmaker's EV game changer spotted in Auckland

The BYD Dolphin is expected to become the cheapest EV on sale in New Zealand when it launches later this year.

The second model set to join the line-up of BYD New Zealand has been spotted in Auckland ahead of its local launch later this year.

The fully electric BYD Dolphin five-door hatchback slots underneath the Chinese firm’s highly successful Atto 3. It’s the first of two new nameplates set to be added to the local BYD range in 2023, with the Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal set to follow afterwards.

Stuff spotted the Dolphin (sold in some overseas markets as the Atto 2 or EA1) parked at Ateco New Zealand’s headquarters in Mount Wellington, where it was positioned in the foyer.

Stuff The Dolphin looks larger in person than it does in photographs.

The Dolphin is widely tipped to become the new cheapest electric vehicle in the country when it eventually goes on sale, although local pricing and spec remains unconfirmed.

Speaking to Stuff, a BYD New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that the Dolphin’s local launch is imminent, with full spec and pricing information likely to be part of that launch.

In its native China, the Dolphin is priced from roughly $26,000. In Thailand, where the Dolphin is sold in the same right-hand drive format it will be offered in in New Zealand, it is priced from approximately $38,000.

SUPPLIED Meet the BYD Atto 3 (otherwise known as the Yuan in China), the latest EV to launch in New Zealand.

Should it be priced anywhere near these markers, it would comfortably eclipse the current cheapest EVs on the market, the MG ZS EV and the GWM Ora Cat – both of which are priced from $49,990 before Clean Car Discount rebate.

The affordability of EVs has always been a much debated talking point amongst both critics and fans of electrification alike.

Whilst fully electric vehicles have undoubtedly been getting cheaper, it took more than three years for another carmaker to release an EV priced at the same level as the $49,990 ZS EV, and to date no EV has been launched for less. The Dolphin could change that.

Stuff Not a fan of the Atto 3’s blue and red interior? You’re in luck with the Dolphin ...

In China, the Dolphin is offered with either a 30.7kWh battery or 44.9kWh battery, with range rated at either 301km or 405km.

It measures in at 4070mm in length and 1770mm wide, making it slightly larger than most superminis. Two electric motors are offered in its home market, either a 70kW/180Nm unit or a more powerful 130kW/290Nm motor.

Although local spec is not yet confirmed, the Dolphin spotted in Auckland could offer us clues as to what local models may look like. Most notably, it ditched the wild colourful aqua and red hues inside the standard Atto 3 in favour of more subtle black upholstery. Its exterior, meanwhile, featured a two-tone paint scheme.

Stuff Rear legroom in the Dolphin appears to be commendable relative to similarly sized ICE competition.