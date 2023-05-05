First drive: Honda ZR-V Turbo and ZR-V Sport

The ZR-V’s minimalist styling will have its fans and its critics.

HONDA ZR-V TURBO / SPORT

Price range: $47,000–$55,000

$47,000–$55,000 Powertrain: (ZR-V Turbo) 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, 130kW/240Nm, CVT, FWD, fuel economy TBC. (ZR-V Sport) 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid, 135kW/315Nm, CVT, FWD, 5.5L/100km

(ZR-V Turbo) 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, 130kW/240Nm, CVT, FWD, fuel economy TBC. (ZR-V Sport) 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol hybrid, 135kW/315Nm, CVT, FWD, 5.5L/100km Bodystyle: SUV

SUV Available: Now

We’re big fans of the Honda Jazz, a car we like so much that we recently took it on a weekend getaway from Auckland to Wellington. The Jazz is a strong seller for the marque, and heroes many of its core values. It’s exceedingly practical, fun to drive, and economical.

I bring this up because beyond the Jazz and the Civic Type R, the local Honda line-up has been doing it tough of late. Sales for the CR-V and standard Civic have mostly waned, and the Odyssey remains a niche nameplate … to the sorrow of people mover enthusiasts everywhere.

Indeed, Honda has had an HR-V-shaped hole in its line-up for quite some time. But thankfully, that hole has now been filled by the all-new HR … sorry … ZR-V.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The e:HEV hybrid Sport grade can be spotted via the body-coloured cladding.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

Yeah so, we probably need to explain the ZR-V’s name a little bit. When the last-gen HR-V was phased out of the company’s New Zealand range more than a year ago, many assumed we would simply be getting the new Japanese and European market HR-V as a replacement once it came down the pipe, as opposed to the slightly larger American market ZR-V.

New Zealand is actually getting both models, with the American market HR-V – badged as the ZR-V you see before you – launching to market this month and the HR-V arriving in late 2024. Confusing, yes, but the upshot is that Honda is back in the game with a competitive hybrid crossover. A new CR-V will join it in showrooms before the year is out, too.

Like the HR-V, the ZR-V is built upon the same platform as the Civic. At 4568mm long and 1840mm wide, it’s longer and wider than the HR-V. While it’s smaller than the CR-V in these metrics, its 2655mm wheelbase is quite close to the CR-V while being 45mm more generous than the last HR-V.

Honda’s list of rivals for the ZR-V is eclectic, ranging from the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to the Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5, and BYD Atto 3. The versatility is admirable, although it doesn’t feel quite big enough to be a direct challenger to the RAV4 crowd.

Honda New Zealand offers the ZR-V in two flavours; the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol Turbo entry grade and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol e:HEV hybrid Sport. The duo are priced at $47,000 and $55,000, respectively. Currently, the Turbo is Clean Car fee neutral and the Sport gets a $2,130 rebate. Come July 1, though, and the Turbo swings to a fee of around $1,840, with the Sport becoming fee neutral.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Parked up next to the old HR-V, the ZR-V is evidence that Honda’s design direction has changed a lot over the last few years.

Outside

A little like the Civic it shares so much hardware with, the ZR-V is an interesting thing to look at. It features a slightly more hunkered down silhouette, which reminds me from some angles of the US-market Honda Crosstour. It’s not the most wild looking thing out there, but the ZR-V does look a little better in person than it did in its release imagery.

Its surfacing and minimalist bodywork mean the light wraps around its curves and edges nicely, not like the crease-heavy HR-V of old. Honda says that the ZR-V is amongst the leaders in its class for drag coefficient, and it makes sense.

It’s worth noting that the Turbo and Sport look a little different, too, with the latter forgoing the former’s more rugged looking black cladding and dark 18-inch wheels for machine-edged 18s and body-coloured trim.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR-V’s cabin is fabulous, with materials and finish capable of spooking even some European offerings.

Inside

At the launch, Honda underscored repeatedly that the brand hopes to build itself up to be regarded as the most premium Japanese carmaker in the country. And with cabins as plush and neatly finished as that of the ZR-V there’s no doubt that Honda is taking the claim quite seriously.

At first glance the ZR-V’s interior appears to be a carryover from its Civic blood brother. It has a similar striking full-width air vent and the same 9.0-inch touchscreen and 10.2-inch digital cluster. There are differences, though. The dashboard is a touch more rounded with less piano black trim. And the centre console is all new, punctuated by either a traditional gear lever in the Turbo or button gear selectors in the Sport.

Other kit includes a kick-to-open power tailgate (that can close by itself when you walk away with the proximity key), hill descent, adaptive high beams (a Honda first), the Honda Sensing suite, and Honda Connect app functionality that enables owners to access all sorts of features remotely.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The 380-litre boot is decent, although Honda nerds will be sad to learn that the model’s back seats aren’t ‘Magic Seats’ like they were in the outgoing HR-V.

Everything is finished to a very high standard. Soft surfaces everywhere, metal paddles behind the steering wheel, knurled switches … this could be the best cabin in any Japanese or Korean crossover. It’s practical, too. Although it doesn’t get Honda’s once signature ‘Magic Seats’ in the back, the boot space is still roomy enough to accommodate 380L of volume, with back seats that fold totally flat.

Under the bonnet

At launch we were able to sample both powertrains; the 1.5-litre pure combustion engine and the newly developed dual-motor integrated CVT electrified 2.0-litre.

The 1.5 is the same powertrain from the Civic and CR-V – an engine that I’ve never particularly enjoyed due to how coarse it can feel. Honda seems to have answered the call. The 130kW/240Nm 1.5 features improvements specifically targeting noise, vibration and harshness. Honda has tuned the CVT, too, to feel a little more like an automatic while also being less likely to let the car sit in high revs for long, unnecessarily extended periods.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR-V will be joined by a new CR-V later this year, and the new HR-V next year.

Even more refinement can be found in the e:HEV 2.0-litre. Making a combined 135kW/315Nm, Honda claims the set-up is enough to match the performance of a 3.0-litre V6. While it wouldn’t scare the six-pack Nissan Z and Toyota Supra we recently reviewed, the ZR-V e:HEV is nevertheless pretty rapid and one of the most mechanically refined Honda SUVs to date.

Its transitions from petrol to electric are mostly seamless, and when you are flat on the throttle it runs through its simulated gears like a proper auto. Combined economy of 5.5L/100km is apparently achievable.

On the small test loop surrounding our base at The Hunting Lodge at Waimauku, the ZR-V handled, surprise surprise, a lot like the Civic. And that’s a great thing. Solid wads of front-end grip (even in the Auckland wet), precise steering, and somewhat firm damping that toes the line between adequately soaking up bumps and getting rid of bodyroll effectively. It’s fun; in line with Honda’s push to “maintain car driving joy”.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Honda New Zealand’s first batch of ZR-Vs for the month sold out yesterday morning, with another batch expected to arrive prior to the first of July.

Why would I buy it

The ZR-V does plenty right and very little wrong, and feels much more current and complete than its CR-V cousin. Honda may not have the sales standing they used to, but they still have a shimmering reliability reputation locally; a factor that’s only become more important to consumers amid the rising cost of living.

Why wouldn’t I buy it

Well, perhaps you may not buy the ZR-V because it seems demand is through the roof. Honda’s first shipment of models (about 100 cars) sold out the morning orderbooks opened, with a healthy amount of the second shipment, due to land before the end of the month, selling by the end of the day. Those unorthodox looks and proportions might ward off some buyers, as might the lack of a proper bonafide EV option.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR-V’s silhouette is more sleek and coupe-like than the likes of the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The e:HEV Sport skips over a traditional gearknob in favour of buttons.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The ZR-V is more atheletic looking than its HR-V cousin.