Car 101: How to save fuel (without buying an EV)

The price of petrol reached incredible heights beyond $3.00 a litre in 2022. Prices have since plateaued, but remain a challenge for families feeling the pinch.

While the cost of living continues to hurt our wallets, it’s becoming increasingly important to shave off little expenditures. Saving fuel is a pretty big little expenditure, and there are a few ways to get the most out of your tank.

Drive efficiently

Probably the most obvious one. Sudden acceleration and hard braking isn’t the best way to drive if you’re trying to keep your fuel usage down. Instead, maintain a steady speed and anticipate stops and turns to reduce the need for sudden braking.

Keep your tyres properly inflated

Under-inflated tyres can cause your car to use more fuel as they increase the resistance between the road and the tire. By keeping your tires properly inflated, you can reduce fuel consumption and save money.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Workers at Z petrol stations often face abuse from customers, yet still turn up every day with a smile.

Reduce unnecessary weight

The more weight your car carries, the more fuel it needs to move. The same goes for aerodynamic drag - even roof racks with nothing on them can account for anywhere between 3 and 10% of extra fuel usage - so take them off when you aren't using them.

And give the car a clean out – just 20 kilograms can add an extra 1 per cent to your fuel consumption.

Carpool

Carpooling is an excellent way to save fuel, reduce traffic congestion, and cut down on air pollution. Consider joining a carpool or creating one with your colleagues or neighbours.

LAWRENCE SMITH Making your fuel last longer is about much more than just having a lighter right foot.

In the same vein, systems like Z’s Sharetank lets members pre-purchase fuel at cheaper rates and share that fuel with their friends and family (up to five others, in Z’s case).

Avoid idling

Idling for long periods of time wastes fuel and produces unnecessary emissions. Turn off your engine when you're waiting for someone or parked.

Service your car regularly

Regular car maintenance can improve your car's fuel efficiency. Make sure your car's oil, air filters, and spark plugs are changed at regular intervals, and have your car serviced by a professional mechanic.